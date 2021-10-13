BTS Jimin celebrates birthday by making a gigantic donation to charity

BTS Jimin is known to be very philanthropic in nature and he definitely lived up to the name on his birthday.

The K-pop idol made a huge donation to a South Korean charity, netting him a spot in their exclusive club available only to those who've donated more than $83.5k in total.

BTS Jimin becomes a member of the Green Noblesse Club after donating an unspecified amount to charity

As reported by the South Korean news agency Newsen, BTS Jimin donated a large amount of money to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation on his birthday.

Owing to the amount, he has been inducted as a member of the charity's Green Noblesse Club, reserved only for those donators who have given over $83.5k to the charity in the past five years.

The Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation is a Korean NGO that aims to solve issues relating to medical aid, agriculture, emergency aid and humanitarian aid.

Jimin joins his fellow BTS member J-Hope as a member of the Green Noblesse Club. Other members include Chung Ha, BJ Yangpang, and the YouTuber Heopop.

J-Hope had donated $84k back in 2020, bringing his total donations to the same charity at around $378k. The chairman of the foundation spoke out after the act, thanking him for his generosity.

Soo Choi 💜 Jimin day @choi_bts2 The chairman of Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, Lee said, "I appreciated deeply that Jhope, a member of the global group @BTS_twt always remembers the children who are in economic difficulties and makes donation consistently, we will do our best to keep his precious heart." The chairman of Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, Lee said, "I appreciated deeply that Jhope, a member of the global group @BTS_twt always remembers the children who are in economic difficulties and makes donation consistently, we will do our best to keep his precious heart." https://t.co/4cAIZKBy7U

This isn't Jimin's first philanthropical venture. Throughout 2016 to 2018, the K-pop idol covered uniform expenses for those attending his previous elementary school, Busan Hodong.

He has donated large amounts of money on several different occasions to educational institutions and fund collections in Busan, his home city. In 2021, Jimin donated $84k to Rotary International in order to aid polio patients.

What made the act so memorable for many was that it was done on his birthday, 13 October 2021. The idol was presented with gifts of all kinds, including a customized helicopter birthday banner.

Along with Jimin's generous contributions, other members and BTS as a whole have made numerous amounts of donations to humanitarian causes. BTS is a "Special Presidential Envoy for Culture" for South Korea, appointed by the country's President Moon Jae-in himself.

The group has collaborated with UNICEF in order to promote their #ENDviolence and "LOVE MYSELF" campaign, which has been on-going for years.

