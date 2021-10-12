Marvel Eternals’ featurette promo breakdown: Rumored new Celestial, confirmed post-credit scenes, and cast

Marvel’s upcoming film Eternals is only around four weeks away. It will deal with a group of incredibly powerful immortal titular characters with cosmic powers. Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao has directed the movie.

Eternals will further explore the cosmic connections in the MCU. The group was created by the Celestials, a vital race of cosmic beings who are extremely powerful and one of the earliest species in the universe.

Technically, the Eternals have already been established in the MCU with the appearance of Thanos in multiple projects. He is the last surviving member of the Progeny of Eternals of the planet Titan.

The reason he looks different from the Eternals group is because of his Deviant genes. The Mad Titan is the cousin of Thena (who will be portrayed by Angelina Jolie in the upcoming film).

Will Eternals set up another Celestial, born on Earth?

Arishem in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Eternals were created by the God-like cosmic beings, Celestials. After their first attempts at creation, the Deviants went rogue.

The group of Eternals in question is supposed to eradicate the Deviants. However, this begs the question as to why the Eternals were stationed on Earth for over 7000 years?

Furthermore, almost all promotional clips and trailers of the Eternals showcase Sersi activating a colossal structure with a cosmic energy source. Fans theorize that the Celestials are trying to create another version of themselves after the death of the Celestial, eventually known as Knowhere.

Sersi at the structure in the Eternals footage (Image via Marvel Studios)

Now, creating a Celestial would require a “Big Bang” level of cosmic energy. As explained in the trailer, the three snaps from the Infinity Gauntlet on Earth expelled much cosmic energy, which could be enough to create the new Celestial.

However, since the cosmic energy release also started the ‘emergence’, it could have awakened the remaining Deviants who might have been discreetly hibernating on Earth. This plausible theory could explain the Eternals being present on Earth for eons.

Post-credit scenes

While speaking to Fandango, director Chloe Zhao confirmed that Eternals would have two post-credit scenes:

“Yes! Don’t just stay for the first one — stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you.”

This news enabled fans to speculate if the two post-credit scenes could feature Galactus and hint at the famed mutant group, X-Men.

Main cast

Gemma Chan - Sersi

Richard Madden - Ikaris

Angelina Jolie - Thena

Salma Hayek - Ajak

Kit Harington - Dane Whitman (Black Knight)

Kumail Nanjiani - Kingo

Lia McHugh - Sprite

Brian Tyree Henry - Phastos

Lauren Ridloff - Makkari

Barry Keoghan - Druig

Ma Dong-Seok - Gilgamesh

The Eternals will be released in theaters worldwide on November 5.

