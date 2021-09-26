Who is Mohamed Henedy? All about the Egyptian comedian who challenged Jean Claude Van Damme to a 'Hell in a Cell' fight 

In a surprising turn of events, Bloodsport star Jean Claude Van Damme is set to fight Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy in a "Hell in a Cell." On September 18, Henedy wrote a post on Facebook where he expressed his wish to fight JCVD. The Giza-native wrote:

"I'm still at my word.. a match without laws.. in a cage of Hill In Seal.. on one condition.. your two hands stay tied."

A day later, Jean Claude Van Damme acknowledged Mohamed Henedy's challenge in a Facebook post and asked his followers if he should accept the challenge.

The post read:

"I'm receiving a hell-in-a-cell invitation to fight against the greatest comedian in the Middle East...What do you all think, should I accept the challenge?"

On September 25, JCVD finally accepted the challenge via an Instagram post. However, the details of the fight are supposedly being decided. Both contestants are expected to be posting more updates about the fight through their social media.

While Jean Claude Van Damme has extensive experience with kickboxing and martial arts, Mohamed Henedy is not publicly known to have combat sports experience. Thus, fans believe this fight is a prank by the comedian.

Who is Mohamed Henedy?

Mohamed Henedi Ahmed Abdel Gawad is an Egyptian comedian and actor who has been working in the entertainment industry since 1978. Henedy was born in Giza Governorate, Egypt, on February 1, 1965.

Reportedly, Mohamed Henedy started his career in theatre at his university, followed by appearances in some one-time roles in television. In the 1970s, director Youssef Chahine cast Henedy in some of his films.

By the 1990s, the comedian-turned-actor had become a staple name in the Egyptian film industry, where he appeared in several comedic roles. In 1991, Henedy played Ata in the television series The Miser and I. The actor is also known for his portrayal of Abd Monem in 1997's Ismailia Rayeh Gay, and for playing Amir Noor Aldeen in 2009's Prince of the Seas.

In 2005, Yasmine El-Reshidi of The Wall Street Journal mentioned:

"(Henedy was) considered the Robert De Niro of the Middle East."

Mohamed Henedy has also worked as a voice actor for several iconic characters like Timon from The Lion King, Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc, and Homer Simpson from The Simpsons.

In 2019, Henedy was given the Lifetime Achievement award at the El Gouna Film Festival.

Also Read

Mohamed Henedy's hilarious "Hell in a cell" fight challenge might hint that JCVD and the comedian might be acquainted with each other. However, fans will have to wait until the actual event for further confirmation.

Edited by Prem Deshpande