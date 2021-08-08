Who was Dalal Abdel Aziz? All about veteran Egyptian actress as she passes away at 61 due to COVID

Dalal Abdel Aziz, the Egyptian actress, known for portraying Najat in the hit show Al Helmeya Nights, passed away from COVID complications on Saturday (August 7). The news of her demise was shared by DMC TV journalist Ramy Radwan, who is also Dalal’s son-in-law.

The 61-year old star was married to renowned Egyptian comedian and entertainer Samir Yousef Ghanem, who also passed away while suffering from COVID. Ghanem died on May 20, 2021, at the age of 84.

Lebanese artist Elissa was amongst several celebrities and fans who shared their condolences:

“It is very unjust and difficult. This life and consolation is that when Dalal Abdel Aziz came back, she met the love of her life again, and she could not bear the distance. May God have mercy on her and give patience to her family and give them patience.”

كتير ظالمة وصعبة هالحياة والعزاء إنو رجعت دلال عبد العزيز التقت بحب حياتها من جديد وما تحملت البعد. الله يرحمها ويصبر عيلتها ويعطيهن الصبر — Elissa (@elissakh) August 7, 2021

Samir and Dalal are survived by their daughters, Donna and Aimi (Amy).

Who was Dalal Abdel Aziz?

Dalal Abdel Aziz was an established Egyptian actress who had been working in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. She was born on January 17, 1960, in El Zagazig, Egypt.

While not much about her early life is publicly known, the star was confirmed to have a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Zagazig. After completing her graduation (around late 1970s), Dalal Abdel Aziz moved to Cairo.

Here, she was discovered by actor and director Nour El-Demerdash (known for 1964’s “The Price of Freedom”). She forayed into the entertainment industry with El-Demerdash’s play “Hello Doctor.”

Aziz also worked with the “Tholathy Adwa’a El Masrah” comedy trio in the play “Ahlan Ya Doctor.” The comic trio also included her husband Samir Yousef Ghanem.

Samir and Dalal Abdel Aziz married in 1984. Their daughters are Donia “Donna” Ghanem (born on January 1, 1985) and Amal “Amy” Ghanem (born on March 31, 1987).

Both of their daughters are actresses.Donna is known for “Al Kabeer (2010-2011)” and “The Knight and the Princess (2019),” and Amy is known for “I Need a Man (2013)” and “Super Mero (2018).”

Her recent films include “Kasablanca (2018)” and “Apple of My Eyes (2021).” She was also working on an upcoming movie, “Handing Them Over.” However, the film's release is uncertain after her demise and the production halt due to COVID.

