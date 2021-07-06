Who is Cam Bertrand? All about young comedian whose rib-tickling act on AGT left judges in splits

Popular stand-up comedian Cam Bertrand impressed the judges in the latest episode of America’s Got Talent. The judges were seen hysterically laughing after his act.

During his AGT audition, Cam performed about getting older with a babyface. A major problem that he has been through is purchasing alcohol and not making the store clerk believe that he is of age.

The judges, including Simon Cowell, couldn’t control their laughter. Considering the act and its impact on the judges, Cam Bertrand will be selected for the next round.

Who is Cam Bertrand?

The 27-year-old is a popular comedian, and he became famous for his TikTok account. Bertrand uploads standup comedy videos and has more than 750k followers on the platform.

Cam entered social media in 2017 and became well-known on Twitter and Instagram. He has trended on other social media platforms and is now also available on YouTube, YouNow, and Facebook.

Cam Bertrand was born on February 28th, 1994, in the United States and attended Florida A&M University. He is around 6 feet 2 inches tall and has an average body weight of 68kg. The stand-up’s eyes are dark brown, and he has blonde hair.

Cam Bertrand is in a relationship with a girl named Kimberly. His net worth is around $400k to $500k, and he was the winner of Florida’s Funniest competition in 2019.

While it's difficult to tell what made him popular among his fans, the amount of attention he is getting on social media might have be a combination of his cute looks and his great stand up work.

Edited by Ravi Iyer