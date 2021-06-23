Who is Brooke Simpson? All you need to know about the former “Voice” contestant who received a standing ovation on America’s Got Talent

Brooke Simpson recently received a standing ovation on the 16th season of “America’s Got Talent.” The native-American singer was formerly a participant of “The Voice (US)” Season 13 and was mentored by “Hannah Montana” star Miley Cyrus.

Then 26, Brooke Simpson was just shy of a few votes in the grand finale of NBC’s show, which enabled her competition, Chloe Kohanski and Addison Agen, to get first and second place, respectively.

The 30-year-old was also a fan favorite in The Voice, and her audition, where she performed “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato, caused the judges to recognize her mesmerizing vocal talents.

Everything about Brooke Simpson

The Hollister, North Carolina, native auditioned for America’s Got Talent Season 16 on June 22nd. She performed Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” impressing the judges with her vocals.

Brooke Simpson received a resounding “Yes” from all four judges. Howie Mandel, one of the judges, praised her by saying:

“You are a powerhouse, and I think you are gonna be playing bigger venues after this.”

Early life

Brooke Simpson was born on May 22, 1991, in the Haliwa-Saponi tribe. Her early life was in the tribal grounds of Hollister, North Carolina.

According to her profile of The Voice on NBC’s website, Brooke attended tribal gatherings, “Powwow,” in her childhood and performed at them with her family. Her family were evangelists and would also sing in churches every week.

This background inspired Brooke to get into singing when she was only seven years old. In 2013, she met her vocal coach, Andrez Franco. She married Ray Simpson in 2014.

Her journey in The Voice

On October 1st, 2017, during her blind audition on The Voice (Season 13), Brooke sang Demi Lovato’s Stone Cold. All the judges approved her performance, which included Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson.

She ultimately chose “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus as her mentor on the show.

Throughout the series, Brooke Simpson gave mesmerizing performances of songs like Wrecking Ball, “O Holy Night (originally by Mariah Carrey)” and also included one of her original songs, “What Is Beautiful.”

Regarding her experience on the show, Brooke mentioned in the finale episode:

“Before this, I just had 26 years of nos, and then Miley was my yes. This girl (Miley) sees more in me than I do in myself. Miley is the absolute best. I feel so lucky to call her my coach.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus praised Brooke by saying:

“Brooke has been amazing to work with, and I’ve watched her grow a lot. We’ve kind of opened her up and shown her truth and her honesty, and I think people have gotten to know Brooke more.”

Her performance of O Holy Night during the season finale received a lot of praise on YouTube. One of the users commented:

“This girl not winning was the biggest tragedy ever. She outsang everyone in the finale.”

Brooke Simpson also carried a strong representation of her tribal roots in the competition and uplifted the native Americans.

After The Voice

Following her success on The Voice, Simpson has released ten singles and EPs since 2017. Her first single was “2am” in February 2018. Her latest single is “i got you,” released in November 2020.

Brooke Simpson’s music can be downloaded or streamed on Spotify, where she has over 247,000 streams on her singles, “Little Bit Crazy (2019)” and 2am.

With her powerful audition on America’s Got Talent and her popularity originating in such talent shows, it is plausible that Brooke Simpson will find success. Her talent may even take her to the finale of AGT, where she has got a decent shot of winning.

Edited by Ravi Iyer