When Demi Lovato dated former UFC Champion Luke Rockhold

UFC light heavyweight Luke Rockhold once dated former Disney star and pop-rock singer Demi Lovato. They recently made the news for coming out as non-binary and changing their gender pronouns to they/them.

Their relationship was brief and only lasted a few months. The couple split mutually and there has been no bad blood between the two.

Demi Lovato started dating Luke Rockhold after parting ways with longtime partner Wilmer Valderrama. Lovato was spotted with Rockhold on multiple occasions. One notable sighting was at UFC 205 in New York City's Madison Square Garden, where Conor McGregor became the first-ever UFC 'Champ-Champ.'

Despite being in a casual relationship, Lovato and Rockhold got twin tattoos of a smiling emoji. The latter shared a picture of the same on his Instagram handle.

In a 2018 article with Athlete's Voice, Luke Rockhold shared a few words about his experience of dating Demi Lovato. He said:

"I found myself moved from the sports pages to the gossip pages again recently when I dated Demi Lovato... I was in the gym and watched her train. She's passionate. She's talented. I took to that and we hung out a bit. Anytime you find someone like that - I appreciate passionate, driven women - it's nice. And at the time, it was fun for me and she's still a nice girl," Luke Rockhold wrote.

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

The Catch Me singer recently came out as non-binary on their '4D With Demi' podcast and will officially change pronouns to they/them. In a short clip shared on social media channels, Demi Lovato said that the 'healing and self-reflective' work they have been working on in the past year led to the revelation.

"Living in the fourth dimension means existing consciously in both time and space. But for me, it means having conversation that transcends the typical discourse. I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I have had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still discovering," Demi Lovato said.

Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Demi Lovato also mentioned that they were still 'learning and coming into themselves' and that at no point do they claim to be an expert or spokesperson for other non-binary individuals.

This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Note: The author has used they/them pronouns to respect Demi Lovato's non-binary gender identity.