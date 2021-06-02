How did Simon Cowell break his back? A look at reality show judge’s old injury as he withdraws from X Factor Israel

Simon Cowell recently decided to withdraw from the upcoming season of X Factor Israel. The media tycoon will no longer appear as a judge on the reality show.

The Englishman signed a deal with X Factor Israel last year to judge the fourth season of the singing reality competition. Simon Cowell had previously said that he was looking forward to being a part of the show.

However, Reshet, the production house of X Factor Israel, confirmed to Variety that Cowell has decided to pull out of the show.

It was later revealed that the 61-year-old has decided to cancel for personal reasons. Representatives close to Simon Cowell also confirmed the news of his withdrawal to Jewish TV.

“Simon won’t be going to Israel after all. I know it has already been announced that he was one of the judges, but for a number of reasons, he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now. Of course, he is bitterly disappointed, but it was a decision he had to take.”

Rumors are rife that the recent political tensions in Israel could be one reason Simon canceled his appearance. However, no confirmation regarding this assumption has been provided by his team.

Even last year, Cowell had to exit America’s Got Talent due to a severe back injury. He also underwent surgery due to the accident. There are also growing concerns about Simon’s tight schedule and its impact on his health after his latest withdrawal.

How did Simon Cowell experience the back injury?0

In August 2020, the television personality met with an unfortunate accident while trialing a ride on his electric bike in the courtyard of his house in Malibu. The accident caused a severe injury to his spine and broke his back in numerous spots, leading to a five-hour surgery.

In an interview with Extra TV, Simon Cowell shared that he felt like passing out right after the accident. He also mentioned that post the surgery, he had metal rods and screws in his back and could not walk.

“I knew I’d broken my back the minute I landed. It was really, really kind of sudden, and it hurt. I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to get back into the house because I can’t lie there’… and made myself kind of get carried into my bedroom, which is right there at the beginning of the house, and I’m lying there, and I’m kind of passing out… It was surreal.”

Following the critical back injury, Simon Cowell could not move for several months. The incident caused him to leave the ongoing season of America’s Got Talent midway.

However, Simon Cowell stayed positive throughout his recovery and bounced back stronger after his long break. He is currently appearing as a judge on the ongoing season of America’s Got Talent.

