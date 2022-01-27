Halo: The Master Chief - 5 quick facts about the Spartan 

Halo fans are well aware of how the Master Chief saved the Earth and the galaxy against different supernatural dangers. After all, this renowned super soldier from 343 Industries defeated the Covenant, the Flood, and other dangers attempting to colonize planet Earth.

The Master Chief, on the other hand, did not achieve badass status only through his own efforts. In actuality, the SPARTAN Programs are responsible for the Master Chief's superhuman skills.

SPARTAN Programs were established to aid the UNSC in the Halo franchise and have developed genetically altered super troops capable of combating any threat. The SPARTAN Program appears to have particular protocols that make it a hardcore part of franchise history.

5 facts about Halo Master Chief

1) Saying Master Chief is immortal won't be wrong

People who witnessed some of the SPARTAN-incursions II quickly formed theories about the UNSC's dabbling in creating super-soldiers, and despite the UNSC's constant dismissal of these conspiracy theories, many people became convinced of the myth of said super-soldiers, which the UNSC then used to their advantage.

Any Spartans wounded or killed in action would be designated "Wounded in Action" or "Missing in Action," according to the UNSC Office of Naval Intelligence Directive 930. They are not, however, allowed to list any Spartans who died during any of their missions.

2) The Spartans are AI powered

Perhaps the most appealing feature of the MJOLNIR exoskeleton is its dual function - serving as a compatible dock for an AI. When Halsey designed the MJOLNIR exoskeleton, she made sure it could communicate with an on-board AI identical to that of a starship.

As a result, the AI can enhance the suit's processing powers, movement potential, and other capacities. In the first Halo game, Master Chief's Cortana, for example, was assigned to the Pillar of Autumn. In the Human-Covenant War, she finally became the Chief's AI partner.

3) Their Growth is accelerated

Despite the hazards of the SPARTAN-II Program, Col. James Ackerson's SPARTAN-III was able to reproduce the augmentation procedure of the SPARTAN-II Program with a 0% mortality rate. Despite their distance from the massive troops of SPARTAN-II, SPARTAN-III battalions acquired more advanced types of augmentations.

For example, as SPARTAN-IIIs became older, they no longer required invasive treatments and instead swallowed and were exposed to numerous growth-inducing substances. As a result, they gradually benefit from SPARTAN-augmentation II in terms of both physical and mental health.

4) Master Chief is able to deflect inbound missiles

The chief and his AI partner Cortana were given an impossible job to fulfill during a training exercise. It entailed sprinting across an open field while being pursued by a heat-seeking missile.

Rather than being pursued, the Chief uses his own hands to deflect the missile. He was able to perform the impossible job of deflecting a missile because of his raw strength and Cortana's calculation of exactly how he needed to hit it.

5) Master Chief has a clone who is now living with his family in his place

Abducting children to train and conduct experiments in order to convert them into Spartans was a big aspect of the Spartan-II program. Chief is no exception. To hide the kidnappings, clones of the youngsters were created and placed in their place.

These clones spent the remainder of their lives in the abducted children's place. The Spartan-II program remains a closely guarded secret as a result of this.

