How to watch the Halo TV series for free with the Xbox Game Pass?

Halo Infinite has become the latest video game to expand from the world of PCs and consoles onto the world of TV and reel. Paramount's brand new nine-episode TV series has adapted the franchise of hit sci-fi FPS games.

The story arc has been a bother, but Paramount has decided to go with a new storyline for the TV series. To make matters interesting, Xbox Game Pass users can watch the new series at no additional cost.

Games being adapted into web and TV series isn't a new thing. The Witcher and League of Legends have two popular Netflix series. How the Halo TV series fare will be a topic of the future, but it's a bold step that has been taken.

It will be interesting to see how Halo Infinite fans take to the series, and the free opportunity is an excellent one for all Xbox Game Pass owners.

Only the first episode has been released, with more to appear in the coming weeks. Originally, one would need to be subscribed to Paramount+ subscription if they want to watch the series.

There's a helpful alternative if somebody already owns an active subscription to the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft recently partnered with Paramount to offer a 30-day free trial period. All content, including episodes of the Halo TV series, will be accessible to the person at no extra cost during this period.

Hence, it's an excellent opportunity for Xbox Game Pass users to catch the first few episodes free of cost. All a user will need to access the trial period is the available perks section. In addition, the 30-day Paramount+ trial will be available there and can be activated directly.

Activating the trial will allow a user to access all the content on the website. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy the first five of the nine episodes of the Halo TV series. After the expiry of the trial, users will have to pay $4.99 if they want to continue the access.

An important thing to note for Xbox Game Pass users will be the fact that this trial isn't available everywhere. If Paramount+ isn't available in a specific region, the offer won't work. However, for areas where it works, fans will be able to catch the greater part of the series without spending a dime.

