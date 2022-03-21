Microsoft reduces Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold prices in India

Xbox is officially reducing the monthly subscription prices for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate, and Xbox Live Gold in India, making it an amazing deal. The Game Pass in India now starts at ₹349/-.

Xbox Game Pass, a monthly subscription-based service by Xbox, is arguably the best deal in the gaming industry. The service offers hundreds of amazing games across both PC and Xbox consoles (One and Series X|S) for an amazingly low price.

From first-person shooters and racing to role-playing action-adventure titles, the service offers a variety of amazing games. It even extends to include the EA Play library on PC and Ultimate tiers.

With the price reduction in India, Game Pass is an even more lucrative deal than before.

Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console now starts from ₹349/- with Ultimate from ₹499/- in India

First introduced back in 2018, Xbox’s subscription-based service Game Pass quickly took the position as the best subscription-based service in the gaming industry.

The service makes top-tier, high-quality video games accessible and bundled in a single subscription. The service was later expanded to PC with the promise that all first-party titles will release on both PC and Game Pass from day one.

FoneArena Mobile @FoneArena Microsoft to lower prices for Xbox Game Pass subscription in India starting April 1 2fa.in/3iu1Do9 Microsoft to lower prices for Xbox Game Pass subscription in India starting April 1 2fa.in/3iu1Do9 https://t.co/eJeDM8vpUH

While India typically hasn’t been a console-centric market, especially not for Xbox, that is slowly changing. With PC component prices increasing exponentially and the new consoles offering a competent next-gen gaming experience at a fair price, the Indian gaming community is leaning more towards consoles for their next gaming experience.

Microsoft India recently announced that they are reducing the price of Xbox Game Pass in India along with Live Gold, with the Console and PC Game Pass Starting at ₹349/- with Game Pass Ultimate from ₹499/-. the full prices are listed below,

Game Pass Ultimate:

Duration Old price (INR) New price (INR) 1 month 699 499 3 months 2,099 1,499 6 months 4,199 2,999 12 months 8,399 5,999 24 months 16,799 11,999

PC Game Pass:

1 month 489 349 3 month 1,467 1,049 6 months 2,934 2,099 12 months 5,858 4,199

Console Game Pass:

1 month 489 349 3 month 1,467 1,049 6 months 2,934 2,099

Live Gold:

1 month 489 349 6 months 1,049 749 12 months 2,799 1,999

This is further emphasized by the amazing deal a combination of Xbox Series S and Game Pass offers. With the reduction in price, Game Pass has just become more enticing across all platforms.

The price reduction is not the only recent initiative Microsoft has taken to grow Game Pass. Cloud gaming on Game Pass recently became available on Steam Deck. Unfortunately, Cloud Gaming is not available in India, but nevertheless, it will come in the future if the popularity of Game Pass grows in the country.

Interested players can subscribe for the Game Pass over on the Xbox website or from their Xbox and PC applications. The reduced price will certainly encourage new players to pick up the Xbox Game Pass and give new games a try.

Edited by Danyal Arabi