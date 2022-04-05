"King of the Hill as a "feature" of Season 2 should be embarrassing for 343": Halo Infinite fans frustrated with game mods

Halo Infinite isn't in a good place with the lack of content being vexing many hardcore players. The mood has entirely changed since the highs of last year when the game was released. Many fans have questioned the work done by developer 343 Industries.

Decisions like extending Season One haven't bore fruit as fan-favorite modes like Forge haven't been introduced. This has led to players calling out in anger over the way different modes like King of the Hill have been kept locked.

Due to its free-to-play nature, the multiplayer mode has attracted a considerable number of players since its release. Things looked promising at first, and 343 Industries showed their intentions to listen to player feedback.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse as promised content has been delayed. The lack of clarity from the developers hasn't helped the situation, and players have now taken to social media to express their feelings.

Halo Infinite players are frustrated with 343 Industries gatekeeping content from users

Earlier, on April 4, Reddit user u/NormalEffect99 expressed their frustration over handling all the issues. The user felt that 343 Indusries gatekeeping game modes and releasing them as features in the upcoming seasons isn't fair. More players also supported the claim.

Player believes 343 Industries decisions are developing bad faith (Image via u/NormalEffect99/Reddit)

One player is puzzled about 343 Industries' decision not to use the composer mode from MCC. Using that will allow the developers to offer more game modes to the players.

It seems that 343 Industries should have followed the formula of the Master Chief Collection. This is at least the belief of one player who feels that a lot of items in Halo Infinite could need a "copy from MCC" at the moment.

While many players have resorted to the MCC, some players are suffering from it. This is due to constant disconnections which is preventing players from truly enjoying the game and its modes. Even if one player can connect, somebody else gets disconnected, which makes the game unplayable.

The sentiments against 343 Industries are at an all-time high. One player believes that the developers have no idea about their own game engine. They are amazed at the fact that Microsoft has allowed this to happen.

Player amazed how Microsoft hasn't looked into the game's developments yet (Imge via u/XOEXECUTION/Reddit)

Some fans believe that the monetization nature of Halo Infinite is the main cause for concern. Unlike MCC, 343 Industries may have an incentive to gatekeep content. This allows them to maintain the live service they want, which can result in more revenue.

The nature of the challenges in the game has been another point of concern. Doing challenges is crucial as they allow progression and unlock new rewards. However, there could be a case where the challenge system in Halo Infinite will ruin King of the Hill when it eventually arrives.

Another player also stated their dislike for the challenge system. It's quite clear that gatekeeping of content isn't the only factor working against 343 Industries at the moment.

Players are frustrated over the fact that Halo Infinite has been ruined by the live service model. Unfortunately, MCC is also not working, which is increasing the frustration of players.

Some are even wondering if the state of MCC has been deliberately kept like this to push more players to the latest release instead.

Available game modes in Infinite have been a major cause of concern for a long time. What aggravates the situation is the fact that some of the missing modes are core modes of Halo games.

On top of all the problems lies the issue of desync that prevents players from properly playing the game.

Season Two is yet to arrive, and all the content for the upcoming season of Halo Infinite is yet to be revealed. 343 Industries may have reason not to release all the game modes, but fans certainly do not like the decision.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan