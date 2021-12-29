Is Halo MCC (Master Chief Collection) worth playing in 2022?

The Halo MCC (Master Chief Collection) was officially released on PC in the year 2019 as a way of getting PC players up to date with the Halo franchise. While the games were undoubtedly influential during their release windows, video games and first person shooters have come a long way since Halo 1 in 2001.

Halo @Halo Thank you Spartans, for being here with us through 20 years of Halo.



We hope your holidays are safe, fun, and filled with adventure! We'll see you in 2022 ☃️ Thank you Spartans, for being here with us through 20 years of Halo.We hope your holidays are safe, fun, and filled with adventure! We'll see you in 2022 ☃️ https://t.co/IHz5n0pUfG

Which begs the question, how has the MCC refined the Halo experience and is it palatable to newer audiences?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Halo MCC is arguably one of the greatest collection of games of all time

Halo MCC consists of almost every game within the franchise. It only excludes Halo 5 and Halo Infinite. Halo 5 is still not available on PC, but Infinite was released for both Xbox and PC in the year 2021.

While Halo MCC contains games that are heavily dated, the quality of these games is unmatched. When players get into the original Halo games which include Reach, Halo Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3 and Halo 4, they experience the growth of a genre.

Halo is a game that has inspired generations of players and developers. It is a game whose legacy is unmatched even today. Therefore, every gamer should experience that journey regardless of the graphics.

Halo @Halo You're the absolute zenith of human endeavor and a perfect encapsulation of human talent, and now there's a Personal AI to match. The Mister Chief pack is available now in the #HaloInfinite Shop! You're the absolute zenith of human endeavor and a perfect encapsulation of human talent, and now there's a Personal AI to match. The Mister Chief pack is available now in the #HaloInfinite Shop! https://t.co/zYZfagNKUe

Secondly, Halo MCC provides players with an in-depth entry into the universe of the game. Halo has a very deep and intertwined story. If players want to play Halo Infinite, it is recommended they first finish Halo MCC.

This will help them understand the various references and contexts and make them feel much more attached to the protagonist. Finally, if players are worried about the price, Halo MCC provides one of the best values for money.

The previous Halo games featured relatively shorter campaigns making completion quite easy and less time consuming. If players put in around two weeks worth of time, they can probably finish all the games with ease. Therefore, picking up the game in 2022 is highly recommended.

Halo MCC is arguably one of the best things that Xbox and Microsoft has ever done for PC players. For fans of the first-person-shooter genre and a lore-heavy story, Halo is the perfect franchise to dive into.

Edited by Danyal Arabi