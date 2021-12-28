When is Halo Infinite season 2 expected to arrive with co-op mode?

Halo Infinite’s season 2 is expected to go live sometime at the beginning of May 2022. While it was previously scheduled for a much earlier launch, 343 Industries has delayed it, as they wanted to extend season 1 a bit longer.

Season 2 was also supposed to be the time that Halo fans finally got their hands on the much-anticipated co-op mode for Halo Infinite. Unlike the previous entries to the franchise, Infinite’s campaign did not come with cooperative options and players will be required to wait a few months before that feature goes live.

Spartans News @DexertoSpartans More info on Halo Infinite from the Dev Update video:



• Season 1 (launch) will have both Campaign & Multiplayer available



• Co-Op Campaign coming in Season 2.



• Forge mode coming in Season 3.



343 industries are yet to announce an official date for Halo Infinite season 2, however, it’s expected that it will be going live immediately following the end of season 1.

Season 1 is scheduled to come to a close during the last week of April 2022, or early May, and the season will be rounding out with the Fracture: Tenrai event that will be providing players with some exclusive Samurai themed weapon and armor cosmetics.

Halo Infinite’s Campaign co-op and Forge mode to arrive soon

In a previous statement, 343 Industries’ Chief of Creative stated through the Halo Waypoint that:

“We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high-quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.”

Halo Infinite did get off to a rocky start, and there were indeed issues with a lot of the things that the shooter came with.

This is one of the biggest reasons why 343 Industries decided to delay the launch of season 2, and they even went on to confirm in an interview with EuroGamer that:

“Our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can’t commit to any hard dates right now, because as we’re seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.”

As seen in the statement, it’s important to note here that 343 industries' plans for Halo Infinite’s seasons 2 and 3 are tentative and subject to change based on how well development progresses.

