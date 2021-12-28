Recent Halo Infinite API leaks show CQB and Mark V Helmets as possible unlockables for season 2

Recent community leaks have hinted at the fact that the CQB and Mark V helmets might be making their way as a battle pass unlockable to Halo Infinite in season 2.

In a recent Reddit post, a Halo Infinite player who goes by the handle of SenfulYT talked about the two Halo Reach helmets that might be making their way to 343 Industries’ latest shooter in season 2.

Halo Infinite season 2 battle pass might be getting iconic armor and weapon cosmetics

While it’s not certain as to how accurate the API leaks are, the Halo Infinite community is overjoyed with the thought of getting their hands on these two helmet cosmetics as a battle pass reward.

Halo Infinite’s season 2 battle pass rewards and progression may see a lot of changes when it finally goes live. However, there is still a bit of time remaining for season 1 to completely close out.

Halo Infinite’s season 1 is expected to end sometime in the final week of April, or early May. Season 1’s end will also mark the finale of week 6 of the Fracture: Tenrai, which allows players to get exclusive samurai themed cosmetic rewards.

Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming weeks of the Fracture: Tenrai event:

Week 2 - January 4, 2022 to January 10, 2022

Week 3 - February 4, 2022 to February 7, 2022

Week 4 - February 22, 2022 to March 2, 2022

Week 5 - March 19, 2022 to April 5, 2022

Week 6 - April 19, 2022 to April 26, 2022

The Halo Infinite season 1 battle pass rewards, its progression system as well as its in-shop microtransactions have been heavily criticized by players and the community. Players were not happy with how the developers dealt with the in-game cosmetic system.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately, 343 Industries is aware of the issue, and in a recent live stream, they did address some of the major problems that Halo Infinite has been facing from launch. The shop microtransaction features, as well as the lackluster battle pass rewards, were addressed by the developers, and they promised that they are looking to introduce significant changes in future updates.

Edited by Danyal Arabi