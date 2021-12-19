When is Halo Infinite’s Fracture: Tenrai Samurai event coming back?

The Fracture: Tenrai event is a recurring week-long celebration that offers Halo Infinite players a lot of rewards in the form of cosmetics to decorate their Spartan in the multiplayer.

Tenrai will be coming back with all its samurai-themed goodies on January 4, 2022 and will run for 7 days, ending on January 10.

Week 1 of Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai - Errors with battle pass progression, gear-related customizations and XP boosts

The event kicked off in November right after season 1 of the Halo Infinite multiplayer's beta went live, and Fracture: Tenrai will keep coming back until the season comes to a close in May 2022.

Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite 's MP seasons - and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what's to come.

The event features its own battle pass progression. However, there have been a lot of complaints from the community regarding its first week where players were only able to power through levels by completing challenges affiliated with the Fiesta game mode.

The event’s battle pass featured some legendary gear tied to the samurai-inspired Yoroi armor kit. And yet, some of the premium customizations for the gear were inaccessible to even those players who have spent a copious amount of time in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

The XP gain was one of the biggest issues in the event and 343 Industries have promised to make Tenrai's January run much more rewarding for players.

Halo Infinite’s January Samurai Armor event set to be significantly better

🔴📺 We're live with our final stream of 2021! Join us as we talk through the latest #HaloInfinite news, chat with the team, then dive into a Community Playdate. As always, you'll land Ice Unicorn rewards if you match in!🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo 🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo We're live with our final stream of 2021! Join us as we talk through the latest #HaloInfinite news, chat with the team, then dive into a Community Playdate. As always, you'll land Ice Unicorn rewards if you match in!🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo https://t.co/TCSBOFj2do

In a recent community stream, 343 Industries’ head of design, Jerry Hook, opened up on some of the community feedback and concerns that the developers have been receiving ever since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launch.

In-game microtransactions and “shallow Spartan customization options” were one of the biggest concerns addressed on the community stream and Hook opened up about the same with the Fracture: Tenrai event. He spoke about how they erred in some of the implementations regarding the battle pass rewards and the store purchasables.

Hook stated,

“We want to make sure that, when we’re showing assets from a marketing perspective or a communication perspective, players are very clear what’s [available in the] store versus what’s free. None of that stuff should be available in the store. We made that mistake. I’m sorry about that.”

Hence, for the January Fracture: Tenrai run, Hook goes on to say that Halo Infinite players will see fewer XP boosts, which means that the single-use items that doubled the amount of XP gain for an hour will not be as prevalent. Additionally, challenge swaps will also be reduced, so players will not be able to swap out and replace their weekly challenges with such frequency.

Halo @Halo



The Don't let the pros have all the fun this weekend!The @HCS Spotlight in-game event is live in #HaloInfinite until Dec. 20 - so don't miss out on extra XP for your competitive challenges. Don't let the pros have all the fun this weekend! The @HCS Spotlight in-game event is live in #HaloInfinite until Dec. 20 - so don't miss out on extra XP for your competitive challenges. https://t.co/kdjmxXPNO0

Instead, Hook claims that Halo Infinite will feature more “actual content: shoulders, coatings, gear pieces,” which means that they will be reworking a big chunk of the rewards section of the event.

With the January Fracture: Tenrai right around the corner, it will be quite interesting to see what changes 343 Industries will look to introduce in 2022.

Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming weeks of Fracture: Tenrai event:

Week 2 - January 4, 2022 to January 10, 2022

Week 3 - February 4, 2022 to February 7, 2022

Week 4 - February 22, 2022 to March 2, 2022

Week 5 - March 19, 2022 to April 5, 2022

Week 6 - April 19, 2022 to April 26, 2022

The final Fracture: Tenrai week will also mark the end of Halo Infinite multiplayer’s season 1.

