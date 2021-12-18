How to get exclusive HCS weapon and armour skins in Halo Infinite

The first esports event for the newly released Halo Infinite is already upon us as Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major is underway. Organized by 343 Industries, the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is coming live from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Thirty-two teams from open brackets and pool play will be participating in a double elimination-style championship bracket to determine the tournament winner.

After being delayed by a year, Halo Infinite was released to much praise for its story and gameplay. The latest installment to the long-running series has been warmly accepted by both players and critics alike. Reviews have called it a return to the roots and a perfect entry to the Halo series.

Fans of the game can now watch their favorite teams take on other sides from different parts of the world in a bid to become the winner.

How can Halo Infinite players get the HCS exclusive rewards

Viewers can get their hands on the HCS exclusive rewards by watching the event live between December 17 - December 19. Viewers can get in-game cosmetics by watching the show for 1 hour.

Rewards include three weapon skins, like HCS Launch Battle Rifle, HCS Launch Sidekick, HCS Launch Assault Rifle, and armor coatings, like HCS Launch MK VII, HCS Launch Yoroi and HCS launch MK V.

The armor coatings can be unlocked when viewers tune into any of the partnered co-streamers which includes TSM_Myth, summit1g, cloakzy and TylerTeeP. Fans will get the exclusive armor coatings after watching the stream for an hour.

The weapon skins will be available as Twitch drops once viewers tune into the official HCS broadcast.

The immense popularity of Halo Infinite among the players is sure to make its first esports event a major success. A number of teams from different regions of the world will be participating to bag the title. Catch the action on the Halo Championship Series' Twitch channel.

