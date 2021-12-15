Halo Infinite might be selling Battle Pass cosmetics as a bundle, and the community is not happy

Halo Infinite has run into rough waters within its community due to its in-game cosmetics and Battle Pass (BP). The latest installment to the popular first-person shooter franchise has been warmly received by both critics and players alike. Although the game was delayed by a year, reviews called the end product a perfect Halo entry.

As of now, it seems that players are unhappy with the company's practices regarding monetization and in-game cosmetic bundles. A recent Reddit post by u/SleepyKhajjit alleges that 343 Industries has participated in "greedy, predatory and amoral business practices" and buying the new bundles from the cash shop is rewarding them for doing so.

Reddit post claims that 343 Industries removed content from the Battle Pass in Halo Infinite, only to sell them separately

Skirmisher in Halo Infinite - Reward Rank 38 of the old BP (Image via Reddit/SleepyKhajjit)

The Redditor explained that the Season 1 Battle Pass was previously called "Noble Sacrifice" and consisted of 120 levels. This meant significantly more rewards for the players to reap from the pass. The content was supposed "to cover the majority of Halo Reach and every part of Noble 6's armor kits, even Carter's big shoulder pieces."

However, 343 Industries scrapped these items from the BP and reduced the levels to 100. The post further says that these items have been in the game files since before launch. On top of the items shown in the post, there were more than 20+ helmets that were scrapped from the pass.

Scout in Halo Infinite store - Reward Rank 54 of the old BP (Image via Reddit/SleepyKhajjit)

u/SleepyKhajjit states that the upon tallying all the items that were cut from the BP and have been brought into the store (so far), the amount is around 14,000 in-game credits ($140/£111). The store is yet to see "Carter, Emile or Jorge's shoulders, the CQB helmet and many other items that were meant to be included in what many of us have already bought."

John Junyszek @Unyshek To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week.



The community's reaction to the post showcases how far these practices have affected players at large. A number of them pointed out that in all possibilities community managers for Halo Infinite are not allowed to talk about monetization matters. Although the developers have made improvements to the challenges and playlists, it is high time they addressed this stinging issue.

