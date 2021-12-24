Halo Infinite fans can’t seem to get enough of the Spartan cat ears

There has been a fair bit of controversy surrounding Halo Infinite’s in-game microtransactions as fans aren’t exactly happy with how 343 Industries decided to handle cosmetics in the game.

However, it seems that the developers are aware of some of the major issues plaguing the game and will be coming up with a series of changes in future updates.

And while players are happy with the fact that 343 Industries will be taking active steps to improve Halo Infinite, what’s gotten them thrilled is the new “Purrfect Audio” helmet attachment, in the shop.

The attachment features cat ears on top of the Spartan’s helmet and fans will be able to get them from the Halo Infinite shop. The 'Purrfect Audio' attachment is part of a four-part “Cat Lovers” bundle which includes additional cosmetics featuring the 'Faded Blush' armor coating as well as the Tabby and Kat gun charms.

The bundle is available in the shop for 1000 Halo credits, which translates into $10 real money, which might seem pretty expensive for some people, however, the majority of the Halo infinite fans are not complaining.

The Halo Infinite cat ears are taking the shooter by storm

Halo Infinite fans seem overjoyed by the cat ear attachment that got added to the shop, and many in the community feel that this is exactly the type of purchase that should be there in the game’s cash shop.

In the above Reddit post, one Halo Infinite player points out that:

“The cat ears have proven to be a popular buy, and while I may not agree with the 10 dollar tag for the bundle, the idea behind them is one I'll go to bat for. They're the perfect accessory. Even if they're Mark VII locked, they still work on every helmet. They're gimmicky enough to not really belong in a themed battlepass or reward. They're literally the exact thing a cash shop is meant for, not selling me regular shoulder pads and helmets for 10-20 bucks.”

The item is getting great responses from the fans

Indeed, cat ears are a great addition, and unlike with some of the other cosmetics, the fan responses towards these attachments have been overwhelmingly positive.

Lord Addict ⚡ ⚡ ⚡ @LordAddictILP



I totally was gonna buy them bunny ears on Halo Infinite. 🤣🤣🤣 Call me Spartan Ears Wish me luck guys I'm getting my wisdom teeth removed tomorrow. If I don't survive I want you all to know one thing.I totally was gonna buy them bunny ears on Halo Infinite. 🤣🤣🤣 Call me Spartan Ears #HaloInfinite Wish me luck guys I'm getting my wisdom teeth removed tomorrow. If I don't survive I want you all to know one thing. I totally was gonna buy them bunny ears on Halo Infinite. 🤣🤣🤣 Call me Spartan Ears #HaloInfinite https://t.co/f8VM120MqS

DreamHack Halo @DreamHackHalo



Just in case you were wondering why every single lobby you join is filled with Cat Spartans 🐱 Cat ears are in the shop for #HaloInfinite Just in case you were wondering why every single lobby you join is filled with Cat Spartans 🐱 Cat ears are in the shop for #HaloInfiniteJust in case you were wondering why every single lobby you join is filled with Cat Spartans 🐱 https://t.co/FfWJyfweVw

Andy Blanchard @AndyTheBlanch My parents had a house at 30. And I bought the cat ear armor in Halo for $10 this morning. My parents had a house at 30. And I bought the cat ear armor in Halo for $10 this morning. https://t.co/PzkPKVPFwf

Mike D @InfinityKitKat Halo cat ear buff Halo cat ear buff https://t.co/nUqofpVYcQ

primalignity @primalignity Showing Mincer the Halo cat ear helmets so he finally loses it Showing Mincer the Halo cat ear helmets so he finally loses it https://t.co/Ezh3SILFF7

With Halo Infinite’s Winter Contingency event well on its way, players are quite excited about what other cosmetics 343 Industries will come up with in the future.

