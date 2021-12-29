How to find the Arcade Machine Easter egg in Halo Infinite’s campaign mode

Halo Infinite’s easter eggs add an element of fun to the proceedings of the campaign, and returning players of the franchise are having a great time discovering these objects throughout the open world of Zeta Halo.

Arguably, one of the most exciting Easter eggs in the campaign mode is the arcade machine that can be found near Outpost Termonius. While not a difficult Easter egg to hunt down, the arcade machine can be quite easy to miss if players are not aware of its whereabouts.

The Easter egg is hidden away in a small bunker-like room near Outpost Termonius. The arcade machine is one of the least complicated Easter eggs present in the game and grants players easy access to it.

However, unlike some of the other objects of its kind in Zeta Halo, the arcade machine Easter egg does not provide players additional gameplay features like weapons or power-ups. It’s is purely for entertainment, and many fans were quite delighted to come across it during their campaign playthrough.

Finding the arcade machine in Halo Infinite

To reach the arcade machine, Halo Infinite players will first need to clear Outpost Termonius of all enemies. When Echo-216 arrives to fly Master Chief to the next objective on the map, that’s when the chance to reach the arcade machine will present itself.

Instead of getting into the pelican, players are required to head back down the hill towards the small building present in the valley. Behind the building, there will be a split in the rocks that players will need to follow into a forerunner doorway.

The doorway is embedded in the rock wall itself, and once in, Halo Infinite players will see the arcade machine in the center of the room.

As mentioned previously, this easter egg object is purely for entertainment purposes, the machine plays the Halo theme while the back of the device carries the line "This is madness."

While the machine itself offers no gameplay value, the room that it is present in carries a variety of powerful weapons that will help make the next enemy encounter in the campaign significantly easier for Master Chief.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha