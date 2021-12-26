5 best Halo Infinite skull effects

When it comes to providing fast and unique gameplay, Halo Infinite certainly delivers. While different playlists and teams make the game incredibly dynamic and interesting, the campaign mode can sometimes feel lackluster by comparison.

However, players can easily spice up their Halo Infinite campaign experience by finding different skulls and unlocking their effects.

The skulls in Halo Infinite are spread across different locations in Halo Infinite and some are more accessible than others. Skulls in Halo Infinite come with modifiers, some of which make the game easier to play while others raise the difficulty level significantly. Naturally, the ones that make the game easier are preferable. But which skulls have the best effects on Halo Infinite?

Top 5 skull effects in Halo Infinite which makes the game more interesting

5) I Would Have Been Your Daddy (IWHBYD)

Effect: Rare enemy dialogs become more common.

This skull is perfect for Halo Infinite players who are fans of the story telling. It unlocks more chances for enemies to disclose rarer dialogs in the game. The skull can be found on top of the tower and a flying vehicle is the easiest way to reach it.

4) Catch

Effect: Enemies throw and drop more grenades.

Grenades play an important role in Halo Infinite, and utilizing a grenade properly can be the difference between life and death. The Catch skull, which can be found in the open world, unlocks an effect that can be good or bad depending on the player's skill. Once the Catch skull is obtained, enemies will give up more grenades and drop more of the same item as well.

3) Boom

Effect: Doubles the explosion radius.

The Boom skull appears in the opening mission of Halo Infinite. It multiplies the radius of all forms of explosions in the game by two. Like the previous one, this effect can be a double-edged sword, depending on the player's skill.

2) Grunt Birthday Party

Effect: Makes grunt headshots more fun.

This is one of those skulls that will delight the gore lovers. The skull can be found in the Repository mission and is quite a tricky one to get a hold of. While it won't unlock any gameplay-altering effects, it makes the same grunt kill a different type of fun, as seen in the video above.

1) Bandana

Effect: Gives unlimited ammo and grenades, removes equipment cooldown.

This skull can be found in the last mission of Halo Infinite. It's a really tricky one to unlock in the Halo Infinite campaign but it's worth going after as it makes the game significantly easier for the player.

