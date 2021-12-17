Where to find the Black Eye skull in Halo Infinite

Players looking to complete their list of collectibles in Halo Infinite will eventually need to find the Black Eye Skull. Unlike some of the other skulls on the Zeta Halo Ring, players will need to progress further in the story before they can get a chance to collect the Black Eye Skull.

In Halo Infinite, skulls can modify different aspects of the campaign once they are activated. Finding a skull gives players a new modifier to test out, and the Black Eye Skull provides one of the more chaotic challenges of all the collectible skulls. This skull will make it so that shields only recharge upon using melee hits. But first, it needs to be picked up.

Obtaining the Black Eye Skull in the Halo Infinite campaign

In total, there are 12 different skulls that can be collected in Halo Infinite. To find the Black Eye Skull, players will need to travel towards the south side of the map. The catch is that this section of the Zeta Halo Ring is off-limits until players make it far enough, along with the main story.

To unlock the southern side of the Zeta Halo Ring map, the mission labeled as 'The Sequence' is the key. Once access is given to start this mission, players will be able to travel towards the southern side to bring the fight to even more Banished soldiers. The location that players will need to look for is a lake that is located by FOB Kilo and the Riven Gate.

At the lake, there will be a waterfall that is fairly easy to spot, and heading there will bring players a step closer to the Black Eye Skull. To make finding the skull easier, the AI scan can be used near the waterfall to reveal the location.

Grappling to the Black Eye Skull in Halo Infinite

Use the grapple to reach the skull (Image via Microsoft)

With the Black Eye Skull marked, it's time to make use of the grappling hook and scale the waterfall area. On the right side of the waterfall, there will be a small platform or a ledge that can be grappled to. Landing this grapple is important to progressing towards the skull.

Behind the water, there will be a small opening that leads to the cave in which the Black Eye Skull rests. From there, players can claim their trophy and make recharging shields that much more difficult in Halo Infinite.

