How to find a Grappling Hook in Halo Infinite

The Grappling Hook is one of the features in Halo Infinite that has been shown off time and again and is present in the current multiplayer release. However, it's not a mechanic that can be used at any time during the match and needs to be found, instead.

There are different kinds of equipment that players can pick up in Halo Infinite that are separate from the four different types of grenades. Each one offers a utility that can range from map information to mobility, for even better movement around the map. In the case of the Halo Infinite Grappling Hook, players can reach heights with ease and speed.

Where to pick up the Grappling Hook in Halo Infinite

Unlike a game such as Call of Duty, players are unable to pick what equipment they want before loading into a Halo Infinite match. That means keeping an eye out for equipment-spawns around the map is incredibly important to finding gear and having success in a match.

Both grenades and equipment like the Grappling Hook spawn on tiny platforms that are lit up with blue on the ground. Their locations around the map are fixed and it will take time to learn them, but which ones are on the map may change from match to match. This is the same way the weapon locker spawns work, as well.

It's on these weapon spawns that players will be able to find the Grappling Hook equipment in Halo Infinite. There's a timer when players pick them up before more of the Grappling Hooks can be acquired again. However, if a player dies with the hooks in hand, then other players can pick those up and use them on their own.

How does the Grappling Hook work in Halo Infinite multiplayer

When players pick up the Grappling Hook equipment, they will be given five charges that require a small cooldown time in between each use. These allow players to move fast on a desired point around the map.

Using the Grappling Hook is simple and only bound to the equipment key, which is the right bumper on controllers, or Q on mouse and keyboard. Simply aim and choose a spot for the hook to grab on to, and it can be used for both aggression or escaping a bad situation. The uses for the Grappling Hook in Halo Infinite is truly limitless.

