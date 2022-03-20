"This game needs a new developer": Halo Infinite fans furious about 343 Industries' efforts to combat cheating

In its latest blog, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries outlined its plans to combat cheat users in the game. There were plenty of details about the actions taken by the developer. However, there seemed to be no plans for a kernel-level anti-cheat for the game, and this has riled up fans.
Anti-cheat measures are essential for any game with an active multiplayer to ensure fair gameplay. However, the demand for a good anti-cheat solution in Halo Infinite is more due to its higher accessibility on account of being a free-to-play game.
The same holds true for Call of Duty Warzone. Activision keeps upgrading Ricochet regularly to catch and ban users, and fans were seemingly expecting the same with the latest Halo title.
The lack of kernel-level anti-cheat has irritated Halo Infinite fans
One user felt that without a proper anti-cheat solution, the game will die out despite the planned addition of fresh content in Season 2. The same person also stated how Microsoft needed to follow Activision's lead and take the bold step of introducing something along the lines of Ricochet.
Another gamer wondered why 343 Industries never went with Easy Anti-Cheat again. EAC has a reputation for being an effective software that could have reduced the workload of the developers.
One player implied that the developer simply opted for the easy route by removing the red reticle instead of working on implementing better anti-cheat software.
One fan felt the blog was pointless and the developer needs to add something substantial.
The feeling of the player above was shared by another who felt that they didn't really find anything worthwhile in the latest blog post.
One fan found the removal of red reticles to combat cheat makers as ineffective. If anything, he added, it reduced satisfaction for players on PC.
The removal of the red reticle definitely hasn't gone down well with some fans who see it as an omission of a quality-of-life feature.
Whatever plans 343 Industries had about the removal of the red reticle is quite different from what the fans interpret it as.
Finally, some simply voiced a popular complaint by requesting for some new content to be outlined so players have an incentive to play Halo Infinite.
Reactions to today's blog post revealed a fair amount of discontent among Halo Infinite fans, with many holding the opinion that 343 Industries needs to make a proper anti-cheat that doesn't sacrifice QoL features.
