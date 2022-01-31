Elden Ring to use Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat on PC, can negatively affect modding on platform

The PC version of FromSoftware’s upcoming title, Elden Ring, will reportedly be relying on Easy Anti-Cheat for all its anti-hacking solutions.

The news from the title’s Steam EULA page (End User Licence Agreement) points out that the upcoming RPG will most definitely be receiving EAC as the built-in tool to combat cheaters and third-party app users.

Mordecai @EldenRingUpdate



This anticheat is used by many multiplayer games like Fortnite, Apex, For Honor, Rust, etc.



(h/t u/hzy980512)

Elden Ring will use EasyAntiCheat on PC, per its EULA.This anticheat is used by many multiplayer games like Fortnite, Apex, For Honor, Rust, etc.(h/t u/hzy980512)

For those unaware, Easy Anti-Cheat is a third-party anti-hacking system developed by Epic Games. It is used in several popular multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, For Honor, and Hunt Showdown, and it would seem that Elden Ring too will be equipped with the same.

The title’s Steam EULA page reads:

“Bandai Namco is using EasyAntiCheat anti-cheat service (“EAC”), which is operated by a third-party service provider. EAC has a client software that is integrated into the Game. When you start the Game, the EAC client software will automatically load and install its latest version to the Hardware. EAC will monitor the Hardware, analyze the Game binaries and scan Hardware memory for the purpose of detecting and preventing cheating in the Game (“Purpose”).”

Elden Ring’s anti-cheat solution can affect modding on PC

While a large portion of the community is taking the integration of the EAC on a very positive note, the modding community is a bit concerned as to what this means for community modders on PC.

It’s important to note here that FromSoftware titles have been on PC for almost a decade now, and the games are yet to see a proper anti-cheat solution hitting their files all this time. Concerns surrounding cheating on Souls titles grew by the year, and things got out of hand when an RCE exploit was found that allowed hackers to take complete control of another player’s system.

Hence, Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat is indeed something that the wider community will welcome with open arms. However, this is an entirely different scenario for community modders on PC.

Lance McDonald @manfightdragon



This anticheat is used by many multiplayer games like Fortnite, Apex, For Honor, Rust, etc.



(h/t u/hzy980512)

EasyAntiCheat stops you from attaching a debugger to the game process so I guess I won't have the debug camera working day 1 for Elden Ring on PC. Guess I'm sticking with PS4 for modding while I wait for smarter people than me to remove this garbage.

A SoulsBorne modding enthusiast, who goes by the Twitter handle Lance McDonald, opened up about some of the issues the new anti-hack system will pose for third-party applications. The post stated:

“EasyAntiCheat stops you from attaching a debugger to the game process, so I guess I won’t have the debug camera working day 1 for Elden Ring on PC. Guess I’m sticking with PS4 for modding while I wait for smarter people than me to remove this garbage.”

However, he reiterated that PC users do have a rough time with cheaters when it comes to FromSoftware titles. While Easy Anti-Cheat will negatively affect modders, Lance hopes it at least gets to offer the average gamer a better online experience.

“This won’t affect anyone other than me in a negative way, and I hope it leads to a better online experience for players as PC gamers are always treated like shit when it comes to an enjoyable experience online in so many games these days. Just sucks it’s come to this.”

Elden Ring is set to release on February 25, 2022, officially and is gearing up to be FromSoftware’s most ambitious project yet.

