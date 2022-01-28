Miyazaki opens up on Elden Ring's difficulty, says "we haven't intentionally tried to lower it"

Elden Ring is an upcoming Soulsborne game by Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware. As it is well known, Soulsborne games are extremely difficult and challenge players in the most brutal way.

However, in a recent interview with PlayStation, Hidetaka Miyazaki provided a deep insight into the difficulty level of his upcoming title. In the interview, he mentioned that Elden Ring will be much more accessible to newer players, but there is no intentional lowering of difficulty.

"In Elden Ring, we have not intentionally tried to lower the game’s difficulty, but I think more players will finish it this time. As I mentioned, the player’s level of freedom to progress through the world or return to a challenge later are all elements that I feel will help people get through the game at a more leisurely pace. Also, there isn’t a focus on pure action."

He claimed that the game will provide much more freedom to players in how they approach world bosses or challenges. This will allow newer players to take their own approach to things rather than feeling forced.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has claimed that Elden Ring's freedom of play will allow players to finish the game at a leisurely pace

Soulsborne games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne are often very challenging towards players. They have insanely-difficult bosses and the world in these games often feels unfair.

This results in players dying over and over, which often leads to many of them quitting the game. Therefore, the number of players who finish these games is often much less in number when compared to the total copies being purchased.

However, in an interview with PlayStation, Hidetaka Miyazaki has claimed that the sole purpose of making these games difficult is not to frustrate players. Rather, these games are being made difficult so that players can have a sense of achievement when they beat them.

He states that the idea of difficulty is to allow players to use their cunning and skill to overcome challenges. He wants players to learn from their mistakes and grow better every time they face a difficult area or a boss.

However, the problem with this method is that, newer players are often scared getting into these games due to the reputation of being too difficult. Therefore, in Elden Ring, the developers want to make the game feel much more accessible.

In Elden Ring, the game will allow players to run away from fights and come back later. This will allow players the freedom to complete the game at their own pace without being forced into a fight.

Miyazaki has stated that the creators are not lowering the difficulty as such, but they are allowing players more options to tackle fights. This way, they will be able to face the challenges on their own terms as compared to the previous titles.

This way, Miyazaki hopes that more players will be able to complete the game and appreciate the whole idea of overcoming harder challenges.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan