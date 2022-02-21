Who is Melina in Elden Ring?

Elden ring is an upcoming action role-playing game that is scheduled to be released across multiple systems on February 25. With this new release comes a lot of excitement for players and also a ton of questions about what to expect from the game.

In the trailer for the game, fans see Melina. But who is Melina and how does she come into play in Elden Ring's story?

Melina will aid the character in their quest by helping them level up in Elden Ring

Melina plays a major role in the game by helping players when they need to level up. For players who have experienced games like Bloodborne or any of the Souls titles, they are probably familiar with how this works.

But for those unfamiliar, Melina can convert rune fragments into strength and help players by acting as their maiden and leveling them up when needed.

Maidens serve the Tarnished and help them in their quest

Melina in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The character that players control in the game is a Tarnished character that happens to be "Maidenless". What this means is that the player does not have anyone to help them out or assist them with growing in strength or leveling up.

At least not until the player meets Melina. Post this point, players will have someone to guide them on their quest and gain power.

Melina will also help the player by providing them a steed to ride

While players assist Melina in her task of reaching the foot of Erdtree, she will not only provide players with the aforementioned ability to level them up, but will provide them with a steed as well. This steed is a spirit steed called Torrent.

Players will be able to ride this mount to quickly traverse the world and cover great distances. This is much preferred to the standard method of walking.

What role will Melina ultimately play in the story?

Players will be able to discover the entire story of the game when it releases on February 25th. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

There is so much more to the Elden Ring than what is currently available to players. Because of this, what is known about Melina is limited, but players will be able to find out more about this mysterious Maiden when Elden Ring gets released on February 25th. Until then, players can only speculate what her ultimate purpose will be.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan