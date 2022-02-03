Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and all games releasing on PS4 and PS5 for February 2022

February 2022 will be an excellent month for PS4 and PS5 owners, with a wealth of potentially great titles dropping on both platforms. Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, King of Fighters XV, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, and so many more are on the way.
With that in mind, here is everything PS4 and PS5 owners need to know about, when these games will drop, and for which platforms.
All games coming to PS4 and PS5 in February 2022
It’s going to be a stellar month for PS4 and PS5 games, without a doubt. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is on the way and promises to offer hundreds of hours of content.
Conversely, smaller titles like Meglam Lord for PlayStation 4 and indie titles like Sifu. Many are also eagerly awaiting Elden Ring and the next big Souls-game.
February 2022 releases
- Life is Strange: Remastered (Both platforms): February 1, 2022
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Both platforms): February 4, 2022
- Meglam Lord (PlayStation 4): February 4, 2022
- Edge of Eternity (Both platforms): February 11, 2022
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Deluxe (Both platforms) February 11, 2022
- OlliOlli World (Both platforms) February 8, 2022
- Sifu (Both platforms): February 8, 2022
- Breakout: Recharged (Both platforms): February 10, 2022
- Rise of the Third Power (PlayStation 4): February 10, 2022
- PowerSlave: Exhumed (PlayStation 4): February 10, 2022
- Unbound Worlds Apart (Both platforms): February 11
- Infermax (Both platforms): February 15, 2022
- The King of Fighters XV (Both platforms): February 17, 2022
- Horizon: Forbidden West (Both platforms): February 18, 2022
- Sol Cresta (PlayStation 4): February 22, 2022
- Monark (Both platforms): February 22, 2022
- Monster Crown (PlayStation 4): February 22, 2022
- Youtubers Life 2 (PlayStation 4): February 22, 2022
- Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4): February 24, 2022
- Martha is Dead (both platforms): February 24, 2022
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5): February 24, 2022
- Elden Ring (Both platforms): February 25, 2022
- Tormented Souls (PlayStation 4), February 25, 2022
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Both platforms) February 25, 2022
- Breathedge (Both platforms): February 25, 2022
- Grid: Legends (Both platforms): February 25, 2022
- Reverie Knights Tactics (PlayStation 4) February 25, 2022
- Undernaughts: Labyrinth of Yomi (PlayStation 4) February 25, 2022
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PS4): February 25, 2022
- A Musical Story (Both platforms): February, 2022
- Unbound; Worlds Apart (Both platforms): February, 2022
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (Both platforms)
- Blood Bowl III (Both platforms): February, 2022