Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and all games releasing on PS4 and PS5 for February 2022

February 2022 will be an excellent month for PS4 and PS5 owners, with a wealth of potentially great titles dropping on both platforms. Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, King of Fighters XV, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, and so many more are on the way.

With that in mind, here is everything PS4 and PS5 owners need to know about, when these games will drop, and for which platforms.

All games coming to PS4 and PS5 in February 2022

It’s going to be a stellar month for PS4 and PS5 games, without a doubt. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is on the way and promises to offer hundreds of hours of content.

Conversely, smaller titles like Meglam Lord for PlayStation 4 and indie titles like Sifu. Many are also eagerly awaiting Elden Ring and the next big Souls-game.

February 2022 releases

Life is Strange: Remastered (Both platforms): February 1, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Both platforms): February 4, 2022

Meglam Lord (PlayStation 4): February 4, 2022

Edge of Eternity (Both platforms): February 11, 2022

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Deluxe (Both platforms) February 11, 2022

OlliOlli World (Both platforms) February 8, 2022

Sifu (Both platforms): February 8, 2022

Breakout: Recharged (Both platforms): February 10, 2022

Rise of the Third Power (PlayStation 4): February 10, 2022

PowerSlave: Exhumed (PlayStation 4): February 10, 2022

Unbound Worlds Apart (Both platforms): February 11

Infermax (Both platforms): February 15, 2022

The King of Fighters XV (Both platforms): February 17, 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West (Both platforms): February 18, 2022

Edge of Eternity (Both platforms): February 22, 2022

Sol Cresta (PlayStation 4): February 22, 2022

Monark (Both platforms): February 22, 2022

Monster Crown (PlayStation 4): February 22, 2022

Youtubers Life 2 (PlayStation 4): February 22, 2022

Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4): February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead (both platforms): February 24, 2022

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5): February 24, 2022

Elden Ring (Both platforms): February 25, 2022

Tormented Souls (PlayStation 4), February 25, 2022

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Both platforms) February 25, 2022

Breathedge (Both platforms): February 25, 2022

Grid: Legends (Both platforms): February 25, 2022

Reverie Knights Tactics (PlayStation 4) February 25, 2022

Undernaughts: Labyrinth of Yomi (PlayStation 4) February 25, 2022

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PS4): February 25, 2022

A Musical Story (Both platforms): February, 2022

Unbound; Worlds Apart (Both platforms): February, 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (Both platforms)

Blood Bowl III (Both platforms): February, 2022

