Elden Ring set to get its first digital book on lore and world-building before launch

FromSoftware fans eagerly awaiting Elden Ring are in for a treat. Prior to the game's official launch, its first digital book will be released. It will delve into the game's lore design and world-building from the developers' perspective.

In a recent announcement by Yen Press, who specializes in graphic novels and manga, the digital book titled “The Overture of Elden Ring” will hit digital platforms next week, on February 3, 2022.

Yen Press @yenpress DIGITAL ANNOUNCEMENT: The Overture of ELDEN RING



Get a sneak peek at FromSoftware's newest game with the official ELDEN RING primer! Featuring an exclusive interview with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, new details on gameplay mechanics, and more.



Available digitally on 2/3! DIGITAL ANNOUNCEMENT: The Overture of ELDEN RINGGet a sneak peek at FromSoftware's newest game with the official ELDEN RING primer! Featuring an exclusive interview with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, new details on gameplay mechanics, and more. Available digitally on 2/3! https://t.co/qhOWms93Tw

Yen Press suggested that a good part of the books material will be taken directly from the limited network test that occurred a couple of months ago. It will also contain an exclusive interview with FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki about the development processes and design choices that the team had to face.

The Overture of Elden Ring is set to be released on February 3, 2022

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



Thank you for your support over the past year. We hope you will enjoy what we have to show you in 2022. From twisted clay emerge wistful murmurs of voices on an eternal journey.Thank you for your support over the past year. We hope you will enjoy what we have to show you in 2022. #ELDENRING From twisted clay emerge wistful murmurs of voices on an eternal journey.Thank you for your support over the past year. We hope you will enjoy what we have to show you in 2022. #ELDENRING https://t.co/GBCrglvtiX

With the RPG set to launch on February 25, 2022, its digital book reaching the shelves a few weeks early will allow fans to have a more informed outlook towards the game before playing it. The book will talk at great length about some of the core aspects of making Elden Ring.

The Yen Press announcement reads:

“Jump into the world of ELDEN RING, the much-anticipated release by FromSoftware, before it comes out, in this primer packed with info you won’t find anywhere else! Covering the network test that happened in November 2021, it goes into greater detail about the game’s depth, scale, gameplay, and the gorgeous landscapes that players can explore.“

“To top it all off, ELDEN RING director Hidetaka Miyazaki talks about the ELDEN RING’s development process and design choices the team faced in an exclusive interview! What’s more, the dark fantasy games developed by FromSoftware, such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, are featured as well, with images of enemies and locales from the hit games!”

Also Read Article Continues below

What’s interesting to note here is that the digital book will also contain images from FromSoftware’s previous titles Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Perhaps they are being included as possible inspirations for some of the enemy and mob designs in the upcoming title.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee