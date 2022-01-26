More possible Elden Ring leaks show the weapon arts for Moonlight Sword, Spellswords, and more

There is a fresh batch of possible Elden Ring leaks that are now out, which showcase the weapon arts for around thirteen items and weapons in the game.

The video links which are credited to StrayKurtis, were uploaded to the above Reddit post by the account, AL-1309. The footag shows a series of combos and weapon arts, with one of them consisting of the From Software staple, the Moonlight Sword.

It seems that this time around, instead of being a standard greatsword, this weapon can be dual-wielded with other weapons and staff allowing for a variety of combinations that players will be able to opt into.

Along with the Moonlight, the leaks even cover an extensive number of spells, including “Galaxy Balls”, “Spellswords”, “Floating Fire Ball”, and what the leaker curiously calls the “Machine gun”. Each of these spells and weapon arts looks incredible, and if the leaks are accurate, then From Software fans are in for a treat when Elden Ring finally drops on February 25, 2022.

Mage builds in Elden Ring look stunning and versatile

This was not the first set of reported leaks that were dropped for the upcoming RPG. A couple of days ago, there was another batch of video links that showed just how versatile a mage build can be in the game.

Hidetaka Miyazaki and team have made it so that Elden Ring allows players a lot of freedom when it comes to tackling the various objectives and difficulties in the game.

Even during the very recent Taipei Game Show interview, producer Yasuhiro Kaito opened up about some of the gameplay details that players can look forward to. He states that one of the main objectives for the developers was to make the gameplay as stress-free as possible without hampering enemy difficulty in any way.

Therefore, providing players with the freedom to approach the open-world objective and exploration in whichever way they want is a great way of doing so. And judging from the leaked footages of spells and weapon arts, it seems that From Software will allow players to boast a lot of quality-of-life skills in their arsenal.

