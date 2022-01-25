New possible Elden Ring leaks show how versatile a mage build can be in the game

The hype around Elden Ring continues to build as the release date for the game draws nearer. We recently learned that the action RPG has gone gold and will not be delayed beyond its official February 25 release date.

Featuring elements similar to the Souls series, the game boasts five confirmed playable classes: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf.

A recent Reddit post by u/Emotional-Contact641 showcased the intricacies of the magic build in the game.

Glimpses shared on Reddit reveal beauty and versatility of mage build in Elden Ring

The Redditor shared a bunch of links featuring captured gameplay of the title by u/StrayKurtis. The first one showcased the nifty animation of the character throwing a large chunk of rock.

The links further showed other animations such as the galaxy swipe, where a purple ball is generated at the tip of the player's sword. Then there was the lightning cloud, where the character is engulfed by dark clouds and red streaks of lightning as they dash forward, and finally, frost, where the character draws a symbol and shoots a projectile accompanied by appropriate icy sound effects.

Community reaction (Image via Reddit)

The visual effects and fidelity look gorgeous, particularly the sky. The community is understandably excited after seeing the leaks, with a number of players sold on the idea of a mage build. Elden Ring has seen a number of leaks regarding its content as players have been eager to chance upon any detail.

A couple of weeks ago, players got to see the possible character creation screen of the game through leaks. Although leaks cannot be condoned, they do provide glimpses for the players to watch and get excited about the title.

The game will be set in the world of the Lands Between. According to the story trailer released last month, the titular Elden Ring has been shattered by unknown forces, and the shards, called the Great Runes, have been scattered. The player will play as Tarnished, attempting to "restore the Ring and become the Elden Lord."

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee