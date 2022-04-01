Top 5 magic builds in Elden Ring 

Magic is something that has become extremely popular within Elden Ring. This is primarily because magic-based builds can make boss fights and challenging content much easier.

Playing as a mage allows gamers to deal damage from a distance, which helps a lot in terms of survivability. At the same time, the various sorceries and incantations within the game are quite strong and have the potential to wipe out even the most challenging bosses in the blink of an eye.

However, the biggest issue that most mages face within this game is primarily about optimizing builds. Magic builds are not easy and require advanced knowledge about the game to ensure success.

The following article will try to ensure that new players who are trying to get into magic at least have a proper direction to proceed in terms of builds. Obviously, these builds are not conclusive, though they are definitely up there in terms of power rankings.

Every magic build that Elden Ring players should consider chasing

1) Boss Nuke build

The one-shot Comet Azur build is quite potent in Elden Ring's challenging content (Image via CraftingBenchGames/Youtube)

This is arguably one of the most popular builds within the game right now. This build relies on 15 seconds of no FP consumption and deals enormous amounts of damage within the short time interval.

The only sorcery in the game that is currently able to dish out the damage needed for this build to work is Comet Azur. Apart from that, the damage output of the spell is further amplified through other forms of equipment like the Glintstone staff and talismans.

Equipment Requirements

Weapon Requirement : Lusat's Glintstone Staff

: Lusat's Glintstone Staff Stat Requirements : Intelligence, Mind, Vigor, Endurance

: Intelligence, Mind, Vigor, Endurance Spells Required : Comet Azur, Unseen Form

: Comet Azur, Unseen Form Talismans : Radagon Icon, Graven-Mass Talisman, Marika's Soreseal

: Radagon Icon, Graven-Mass Talisman, Marika's Soreseal Crystal Tear Requirement: Cerulean Hidden Tear, Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

2) Vengeful Sorcery Build

Elden Ring's death sorcery builds are good for stunning bosses (Image via HatCrature/Youtube)

This build focuses primarily on two of the most potent death sorceries in the game. The idea behind this build is very simple as both the death sorceries can be spammed continuously on account of the low FP requirement.

This ability to spam spells allows players to stun enemies and bosses quite well. Apart from that, both these spells have very good range and can chase down enemies.

Finally, the build also involves the usage of a particular melee weapon, which helps deal further damage when the enemies are stunned in a place.

Equipment Requirements

Weapon Requirements : Sword of Night and Flame (melee), Prince of Death Staff (Glintstone Staff)

: Sword of Night and Flame (melee), Prince of Death Staff (Glintstone Staff) Stat Requirements : Intelligence, Faith, Vigor, Mind

: Intelligence, Faith, Vigor, Mind Spells Required : Ancient Death Rancor, Rancorcall

: Ancient Death Rancor, Rancorcall Talismans : Radagon Icon, Graven Mass Talisman, Marika's Soreseal, Two Finger Heirloom

: Radagon Icon, Graven Mass Talisman, Marika's Soreseal, Two Finger Heirloom Crystal Tear: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Faith-knot crystal tear

3) Standard Mage Build

Standard Mage builds are easy to develop and use in Elden Ring (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

This is the standard magic build that most sorcerers will go for within the game. This build does not have anything outrageous. However, it is extremely versatile and can be built by almost anyone within the game.

Apart from that, it provides variety and does not have any significant pre-requisites. All players need to do is play the game normally, and the build will come across eventually.

Equipement Requirements

Weapon Requirements : Lusat's Glintstone Staff, Azur's Glintstone Staff

: Lusat's Glintstone Staff, Azur's Glintstone Staff Stat Requirements : Intelligence, Mind, Endurance, Vigor

: Intelligence, Mind, Endurance, Vigor Spell Required : Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc, Rennala's Full Moon, Comet Azur

: Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc, Rennala's Full Moon, Comet Azur Talismans : Radagon Icon, Erdtree's Favor, Marika's Soreseal, Graven Mass Talisman

: Radagon Icon, Erdtree's Favor, Marika's Soreseal, Graven Mass Talisman Crystal Tear: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Intelligence-Knot Crystal Tear

4) Hybrid Mage-Melee Build

The hybrid melee build with Moonveil is good but costly in Elden Ring (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

This particular build relies on the usage of both the melee weapon as well as the sorceries. In fact, the weightage on both is sort of the same, which means that the build will be time-taking and costly.

Apart from that, the build also requires specific weapons to be effective. Therefore, players will have to spend some time grinding and farming.

Equipment Requirements

Weapon Requirement : Moonveil, Lusat's Glintstone Staff

: Moonveil, Lusat's Glintstone Staff Stat Requirements : Intelligence, Dexterity, Mind, Vigor

: Intelligence, Dexterity, Mind, Vigor Spells Required : Glintstone Arc, Glintstone Pebble, Rennala's Full Moon

: Glintstone Arc, Glintstone Pebble, Rennala's Full Moon Talismans : Radagon Icon, Carian Filigreed Crest, Marika's Soreseal, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

: Radagon Icon, Carian Filigreed Crest, Marika's Soreseal, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Crystal Tear: Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear, Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear

5) Dark Moon Greatsword

Dark Moon Greatsword build in Elden Ring is quite popular amongst players (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

The final magic builds that players can consider in Elden Ring is the Dark Moon Greatsword build. This one relies a lot on the Greatsword in general, though players will be using spells as well.

Obviously, the weapon scales off intelligence, which means it will be a sorcery-oriented build in the end.

Equipement Requirements

Weapon Requirements : Dark Moon Greatsword, Azur's Glintstone Staff

: Dark Moon Greatsword, Azur's Glintstone Staff Stat Requirements : Intelligence, Mind Vigor

: Intelligence, Mind Vigor Spells Required : Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc

: Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc Talismans : Godfrey Icon, Radagon Icon

: Godfrey Icon, Radagon Icon Crystal Tear: Intelligence-knot crystal tear and Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear

