Top 5 Great Runes in Elden Ring

Great Runes are one of the most vital items that players can obtain in Elden Ring. These are dropped when players defeat major bosses (demigods) within the game.

Each Great Rune offers some valuable buffs to the players that additionally assist them in more brutal battles. Once a Great Rune is obtained, players need to restore it from a divine tower.

Upon restoring the Great Rune, gamers will be able to equip it. However, it is still not usable until and unless players activate the Great Rune using an item called Rune Arc. These Rune Arcs cannot be crafted, and the only way to obtain them is by farming or buying them from vendors.

Either way, Elden Ring has quite a few Great Runes that players can use within the game. Obviously, each Great Rune performs a very specific function, and the usage of the same varies depending upon the player's needs.

Thus, irrespective of the list provided here, if players feel a Great Rune suits their playstyle, they should use it regardless of any form of ranking.

Every Great Rune that players should consider chasing within Elden Ring

5) Mohg's Great Rune

Mohg's Great Rune is quite good for bleed status effect builds in Elden Ring (Image via Mista FiOth/YouTube)

Mohg's Great Rune is a very interesting Great Rune available to players within the game. When this Great Rune is activated, it allows players to grant phantoms the blessing of blood.

This means that if phantoms (spirit summons) defeat an enemy near the player's vicinity using this Great Rune, it will heal the latter. The healing obtained is somewhere around 10% of the maximum health pool of the player.

Apart from that, if the bleed status effect is triggered in the vicinity of the player who has this Great Rune equipped, then it will provide a buff similar to the talisman Lord of Blood's Exultation for 20 seconds.

Location: Obtained after defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood

4) Morgott's Great Rune

Morgott's Great Rune in Elden Ring is a better version of embers from Dark Souls (Image via Mista FiOth/YouTube)

This Great Rune is extremely good for players going for strength builds. Morgott's Great Rune provides a huge boost to the player's maximum health pool.

The buff to the health pool obtained from this Great Rune is somewhere around 25%, which is quite significant for late-game content. In fact, this Great Rune sort of has a similar impact as embers in Dark Souls 3.

Location: Obtained after defeating Morgott, the Omen King.

3) Rykard's Great Rune

Rykard's Great Rune is quite good when exploring the open world (Image via Dead Zpikes/YouTube)

If players are looking for a way to explore the open world and clear mini caves and dungeons without the need to use their HP flasks, then this Great Rune can do wonders.

Rykard's Great Rune restores around 185 health whenever an enemy is defeated. This means it works brilliantly when clearing castles, caves, camps, or any form of content that involves small enemies. However, this also means that the Great Rune is useless in boss fights.

Location: Obtained after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

2) Godrick's Great Rune

Godrick's Great Rune is a great early/mid game item in Elden Ring (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

This particular Great Rune is considered by many as probably the best for not just early game content but also the first playthrough of Elden Ring. This Great Rune provides a +5 boost to every character attribute within the game.

This small boost might not seem like a lot, but at the early/mid-level, at least until the point players defeat Radahn, there is nothing more valuable than this in the game. In fact, getting this much boost to every attribute in the early game is impossible, as runes are hard to come by.

This Great Rune will provide dividends until players reach somewhere around level 200.

Location: Obtained after defeating Godrick the Grafted

1) Radahn's Great Rune

Radahn's Great Rune in Elden Ring takes effect only after reaching the soft cap for major attributes (Image via Mista FiOth/Youtube)

Radahn's Great Rune is widely considered to be one of the best that players can obtain in the game. This Great Rune provides boosts to HP, stamina, and FP by somewhere around 15%.

However, considering players will defeat Radahn somewhere in the mid-game, the effect of this rune is probably going to be invisible at that point. This is because, in the mid-game, the buffs from Godrick's Great Rune are almost on par with this one.

This Great Rune surpasses the rest only after players hit the soft-caps for the concerning attributes somewhere around 40 or 50. This happens because, unlike Godrick's Great Rune, this one provides percentage buffs, which do not take effect until players reach a certain level.

Location: Defeat Starscourge Radahn

