Top 5 strength builds in Elden Ring 

Strength builds are arguably the most common ones that players can opt for in Elden Ring. This is primarily due to the fact that these builds are easy to obtain and execute.

Strength builds are meant for all types of players, which makes them extremely versatile. In fact, these are the builds that players can lean onto when everything else seems confusing and hard to obtain.

Jimmy2Tarnished (🚫🤖)🔺 @jimmy2times Like most dark souls weirdos, i have several character builds that show up in every game. My strength/faith build has now signed in to elden ring. Meet Gort Tabulard. Like most dark souls weirdos, i have several character builds that show up in every game. My strength/faith build has now signed in to elden ring. Meet Gort Tabulard. https://t.co/5oKDYihNBk

Ideally, for new players as well, strength builds are the way to proceed during the first playthrough of the game. Elden Ring has a variety of weapons, talismans, and Ash of War for players to develop the most optimal strength builds.

The only thing that players need to be wary of are the requirements as strength weapons usually take a huge chunk of stats to become usable. Other than that, the strength builds in this game are very strong and players will have a lot of fun while dishing out some really high damage against bosses.

Note: This list is based on the opinion of the author and might vary for other players

Every strength build that players should consider chasing within Elden Ring

Vove Sooner @SoonerCreative_ I started learning about Elden Ring builds. Holy hell what a rabbit hole...



I'm going full strength/barbarian by the way. Dual greatswords is a VIBE. I started learning about Elden Ring builds. Holy hell what a rabbit hole...I'm going full strength/barbarian by the way. Dual greatswords is a VIBE. https://t.co/rKCPdEyXOf

1.Hybrid Strength/Faith build

Maliketh's Black Blade is quite good for strength/faith builds in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a build that primarily focuses on face-tanking enemies and standing ground even in the most dire circumstances in Elden Ring. While in most cases players might find it odd, there are a handful of defensive incantations that make this task a lot easier.

The damage output from this build is quite good as well, even though one of the weapons cannot be obtained until late in the game. Either way, the other option amongst the weapons is good enough to clear everything with ease in Elden Ring.

Equipment Requirements

Weapon Required : Maliketh's Black Blade, Golden Halberd

: Maliketh's Black Blade, Golden Halberd Stat Requirements : Vigor, Endurance, Strength, Faith

: Vigor, Endurance, Strength, Faith Spells Required : Golden Vow

: Golden Vow Talisman: Shard of Alexander, Erdtree's Favor, Carian Filigreed Crest, Two Finger Heirloom

2.Standard DPS build

The Standard DPS strength build is simple and yet effective against most of the content in the game (Image via YourDevastator/Youtube)

This is one of the most standard builds that players can opt for when going for strength as the main stat in Elden Ring. The build is simple, requires less investment and most of the options presented here are self-explanatory.

This is the kind of build that players do not need to think about a lot and all they need to do is play the game at their own pace.

Equipment Requirements

Weapon Requirement : Greatsword

: Greatsword Stat Requirements : Vigor, Strength, Endurance

: Vigor, Strength, Endurance Talisman : Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Radagon's Soreseal, Arsenal Charm, Erdtree's Favor

: Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Radagon's Soreseal, Arsenal Charm, Erdtree's Favor Ash of War: War Cry

3. Hybrid Strength/Intelligence build

Starscourge Greatsword works extremely good for both crowd control as well as boss damage (Image via Elden Ring)

This is by far one of the most popular strength-oriented builds that currently exists within the game. This is mainly because there are two very powerful weapons in the build.

The build can function as both a damage dealer against bosses and a crowd controller against swarms of enemies. The build does require some late-game investment, but once ready, players can continue using it even beyond one playthrough.

This build can work in both PVP as well as PVE, making it quite versatile as well.

Equipement Requirements

Weapon Required : Starscourge Greatsword, Fallingstar Beast Jaw

: Starscourge Greatsword, Fallingstar Beast Jaw Stat Requirements : Strength, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence

: Strength, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence Talisman : Radagon's Soreseal, Arsenal Charm, Carian Filigreed Crest, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

: Radagon's Soreseal, Arsenal Charm, Carian Filigreed Crest, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Ash of War: None

4. Bleed based strength build

The balance between physical damage and bleed damage makes Bloodhound's Fang a go-to choice for strength builds (Image via Elden Ring)

While most of the bleed-oriented weapons in the game require dexterity scaling, this one in particular requires strength to wield. This build is almost as simple as it sounds.

It is mainly due to the inclusion of the bleed status effect, which is undoubtedly the strongest buff that players can obtain in any weapon. This build can absolutely destroy bosses, which is why several new players will find it useful.

Equipment Requirements

Weapon Required : Bloodhound's Fang

: Bloodhound's Fang Stat Requirements : Vigor, Strength, Dexterity, Arcane

: Vigor, Strength, Dexterity, Arcane Talismans : Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Arsenal Charm, Shard of Alexander

: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Arsenal Charm, Shard of Alexander Ash of War: None

5. Hybrid Strength/Dexterity builds

The build with the Gargoyle's Twinblade is quite good on account of its versatility (Image via Gaming with Abyss/Youtube)

This is another standard DPS build, though it functions based on both strength and dexterity. The weapon, however, primarily scales off strength. Thus, dexterity concerns will be gone after a certain point.

Either way, this build can be made to work with several other equipment, which is why it is extremely versatile in nature. If players want, they can add Arcane, Intelligence, Faith and other aspects to it, as the core of the build will remain strong in all situations.

Equipment Requirements

Weapon Required : Gargoyle Twinblade

: Gargoyle Twinblade Stat Requirements : Strength, Vigor, Dexterity, Endurance

: Strength, Vigor, Dexterity, Endurance Talismans : Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Radagon's Soreseal

: Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Radagon's Soreseal Ash of War: Any

Edited by Mayank Shete