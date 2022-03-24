Top 5 dexterity builds in Elden Ring 

Dexterity-based builds are extremely popular in Elden Ring. These are usually characterized by a key dexterity scaling weapon accompanied by Ashes of War and talisman that further enhances its attacking power.

Elden Ring currently has a bunch of dexterity based builds that have immense potential to obliterate most of the end-game content. However, it is also important to remember that the builds are not conclusive as there will always be methods to refine them and new ones to replace them with.

Another aspect to mention here is that the names of the builds are ultimately up to the players as there is nothing hard and fast that needs to be followed. Therefore, in this article, the builds will be designated by the weapon under consideration for ease of understanding.

Note: Entirely based on the opinion and experience of the author.

The best dexterity based builds for players in Elden Ring

1) Standard Dual Katana Build

Elden Ring's dual katana is one of the most power dexterity-based builds out there (Image via Elden Ring)

This is one of the most simple dexterity builds that players can currently use. The build obviously forces them to use the Samurai class (starts with Uchigatana as default), but the damage and blood loss build up with this set is too high to ignore.

Requirements

Class : Samurai

: Samurai Weapon : Uchigatana (One can be picked from Deathtouched Catacombs)

: Uchigatana (One can be picked from Deathtouched Catacombs) Stats Required : Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Arcane

: Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Arcane Ash of War : Bloody Slash

: Bloody Slash Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Blue Dancer's Charm, Winged Sword Insignia

2) Moonveil Crit Build

The build with Moonveil Katana can swiftly clear most content within the game (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

If players are looking for a hybrid build involving a little bit of magic with dexterity, then this is a really good one to consider. Moonveil in general is extremely strong, but this build further enhances its power.

If players want, they can also equip a staff in the off-hand and use sorceries alongside Moonveil.

Requirements

Class : Samurai or Prisoner recommended

: Samurai or Prisoner recommended Weapon : Moonveil Katana

: Moonveil Katana Stats Required : Intelligence, Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane

: Intelligence, Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane Ash of War : Cannot be equipped on this weapon

: Cannot be equipped on this weapon Talisman: Carian Filigreed Crest, Assassin's Cerulian Dagger, Winged Sword Insignia

3) Rivers of Blood build

Rivers of Blood build is quite good at taking blood-based attacks to an extreme (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

If players want to go for a build that takes blood damage to an extreme, then this is the best one to follow. This build is also quite good for PVP, so it sort of provides an added value in terms of viability.

Requirements

Class : Samurai, Warrior

: Samurai, Warrior Weapon : Rivers of Blood

: Rivers of Blood Stats Required : Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane

: Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane Ash of War : Cannot be equipped

: Cannot be equipped Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Winged Sword Insignia, Shard of Alexander, Carian Filigreed Crest

4) DPS Melee Build

The pure DPS melee build will rely on lot on understanding boss mechanics (Image via Elden Ring)

This is again another very standard build that one can use in the game. However, this one is different from the dual wielding build, as now players will rely a lot more on the physical damage output of the weapon, instead of an Ash of War.

Requirements

Class : Vagabond, Warrior, Samurai

: Vagabond, Warrior, Samurai Weapon : Bloodhound's Fang, Uchigatana, Eleonora's Polearm

: Bloodhound's Fang, Uchigatana, Eleonora's Polearm Stats Required : Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Strength

: Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Strength Ash of War : Not needed

: Not needed Talisman: Winged Sword Insignia, Lord of Blood's Exultation, Arsenal Charm, Blue Dancer's Charm

5) Curved sword Build with Seppuku and Mimic Tear

The curved sword build is real good for stacking bleed (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a dex build that focuses on stacking insane amounts of bleed using the Mimic Tear spirit summon. The bleed is further enhanced using Ashes of War which helps boost attack power.

This build is a bit different from Rivers of Blood as this one relies a lot on the blood loss build-up from the weapon instead of the weapon art. In truth, this is a hybrid between the physical build and the Rivers of Blood build.

Requirements

Class : Samurai

: Samurai Weapon : Scavenger Curved Sword

: Scavenger Curved Sword Stats Required : Dexterity, Arcane, Vigor, Endurance

: Dexterity, Arcane, Vigor, Endurance Ash of War : Seppuku

: Seppuku Spirit Summon : Mimic Tear

: Mimic Tear Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotted Sword Insignia, Millicent's Prosthesis

