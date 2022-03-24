×
Create
Notifications

Top 5 dexterity builds in Elden Ring 

Some of the best dex builds that Elden Ring has to offer (Image via Elden Ring)
Some of the best dex builds that Elden Ring has to offer (Image via Elden Ring)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 24, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Feature

Dexterity-based builds are extremely popular in Elden Ring. These are usually characterized by a key dexterity scaling weapon accompanied by Ashes of War and talisman that further enhances its attacking power.

Elden Ring currently has a bunch of dexterity based builds that have immense potential to obliterate most of the end-game content. However, it is also important to remember that the builds are not conclusive as there will always be methods to refine them and new ones to replace them with.

SHOW ME YOUR ELDEN RING CHARACTERS / BUILDS!I went with an Int / Dex build! I’m currently using the Moonveil Katana +8 & Azur’s Glintstone Staff +7 😎 https://t.co/WvBj1fiKLM

Another aspect to mention here is that the names of the builds are ultimately up to the players as there is nothing hard and fast that needs to be followed. Therefore, in this article, the builds will be designated by the weapon under consideration for ease of understanding.

Note: Entirely based on the opinion and experience of the author.

The best dexterity based builds for players in Elden Ring

Two Dex builds going head-to-head#EldenRing https://t.co/A5PcKUlFht

1) Standard Dual Katana Build

Elden Ring&#039;s dual katana is one of the most power dexterity-based builds out there (Image via Elden Ring)
Elden Ring's dual katana is one of the most power dexterity-based builds out there (Image via Elden Ring)

This is one of the most simple dexterity builds that players can currently use. The build obviously forces them to use the Samurai class (starts with Uchigatana as default), but the damage and blood loss build up with this set is too high to ignore.

Requirements

  • Class: Samurai
  • Weapon: Uchigatana (One can be picked from Deathtouched Catacombs)
  • Stats Required: Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Arcane
  • Ash of War: Bloody Slash
  • Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Blue Dancer's Charm, Winged Sword Insignia

2) Moonveil Crit Build

The build with Moonveil Katana can swiftly clear most content within the game (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)
The build with Moonveil Katana can swiftly clear most content within the game (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

If players are looking for a hybrid build involving a little bit of magic with dexterity, then this is a really good one to consider. Moonveil in general is extremely strong, but this build further enhances its power.

If players want, they can also equip a staff in the off-hand and use sorceries alongside Moonveil.

Requirements

  • Class: Samurai or Prisoner recommended
  • Weapon: Moonveil Katana
  • Stats Required: Intelligence, Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane
  • Ash of War: Cannot be equipped on this weapon
  • Talisman: Carian Filigreed Crest, Assassin's Cerulian Dagger, Winged Sword Insignia

3) Rivers of Blood build

Rivers of Blood build is quite good at taking blood-based attacks to an extreme (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)
Rivers of Blood build is quite good at taking blood-based attacks to an extreme (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

If players want to go for a build that takes blood damage to an extreme, then this is the best one to follow. This build is also quite good for PVP, so it sort of provides an added value in terms of viability.

Requirements

  • Class: Samurai, Warrior
  • Weapon: Rivers of Blood
  • Stats Required: Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane
  • Ash of War: Cannot be equipped
  • Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Winged Sword Insignia, Shard of Alexander, Carian Filigreed Crest

4) DPS Melee Build

The pure DPS melee build will rely on lot on understanding boss mechanics (Image via Elden Ring)
The pure DPS melee build will rely on lot on understanding boss mechanics (Image via Elden Ring)

This is again another very standard build that one can use in the game. However, this one is different from the dual wielding build, as now players will rely a lot more on the physical damage output of the weapon, instead of an Ash of War.

Requirements

  • Class: Vagabond, Warrior, Samurai
  • Weapon: Bloodhound's Fang, Uchigatana, Eleonora's Polearm
  • Stats Required: Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Strength
  • Ash of War: Not needed
  • Talisman: Winged Sword Insignia, Lord of Blood's Exultation, Arsenal Charm, Blue Dancer's Charm

5) Curved sword Build with Seppuku and Mimic Tear

The curved sword build is real good for stacking bleed (Image via Elden Ring)
The curved sword build is real good for stacking bleed (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a dex build that focuses on stacking insane amounts of bleed using the Mimic Tear spirit summon. The bleed is further enhanced using Ashes of War which helps boost attack power.

This build is a bit different from Rivers of Blood as this one relies a lot on the blood loss build-up from the weapon instead of the weapon art. In truth, this is a hybrid between the physical build and the Rivers of Blood build.

Requirements

  • Class: Samurai
  • Weapon: Scavenger Curved Sword
  • Stats Required: Dexterity, Arcane, Vigor, Endurance
  • Ash of War: Seppuku
  • Spirit Summon: Mimic Tear
  • Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotted Sword Insignia, Millicent's Prosthesis
Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी