Top 5 dexterity builds in Elden Ring 

Dexterity-based builds are extremely popular in Elden Ring. These are usually characterized by a key dexterity scaling weapon accompanied by Ashes of War and talisman that further enhances its attacking power.
Elden Ring currently has a bunch of dexterity based builds that have immense potential to obliterate most of the end-game content. However, it is also important to remember that the builds are not conclusive as there will always be methods to refine them and new ones to replace them with.
Another aspect to mention here is that the names of the builds are ultimately up to the players as there is nothing hard and fast that needs to be followed. Therefore, in this article, the builds will be designated by the weapon under consideration for ease of understanding.
Note: Entirely based on the opinion and experience of the author.
The best dexterity based builds for players in Elden Ring
1) Standard Dual Katana Build
This is one of the most simple dexterity builds that players can currently use. The build obviously forces them to use the Samurai class (starts with Uchigatana as default), but the damage and blood loss build up with this set is too high to ignore.
Requirements
- Class: Samurai
- Weapon: Uchigatana (One can be picked from Deathtouched Catacombs)
- Stats Required: Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Arcane
- Ash of War: Bloody Slash
- Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Blue Dancer's Charm, Winged Sword Insignia
2) Moonveil Crit Build
If players are looking for a hybrid build involving a little bit of magic with dexterity, then this is a really good one to consider. Moonveil in general is extremely strong, but this build further enhances its power.
If players want, they can also equip a staff in the off-hand and use sorceries alongside Moonveil.
Requirements
- Class: Samurai or Prisoner recommended
- Weapon: Moonveil Katana
- Stats Required: Intelligence, Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane
- Ash of War: Cannot be equipped on this weapon
- Talisman: Carian Filigreed Crest, Assassin's Cerulian Dagger, Winged Sword Insignia
3) Rivers of Blood build
If players want to go for a build that takes blood damage to an extreme, then this is the best one to follow. This build is also quite good for PVP, so it sort of provides an added value in terms of viability.
Requirements
- Class: Samurai, Warrior
- Weapon: Rivers of Blood
- Stats Required: Vigor, Dexterity, Arcane
- Ash of War: Cannot be equipped
- Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Winged Sword Insignia, Shard of Alexander, Carian Filigreed Crest
4) DPS Melee Build
This is again another very standard build that one can use in the game. However, this one is different from the dual wielding build, as now players will rely a lot more on the physical damage output of the weapon, instead of an Ash of War.
Requirements
- Class: Vagabond, Warrior, Samurai
- Weapon: Bloodhound's Fang, Uchigatana, Eleonora's Polearm
- Stats Required: Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, Strength
- Ash of War: Not needed
- Talisman: Winged Sword Insignia, Lord of Blood's Exultation, Arsenal Charm, Blue Dancer's Charm
5) Curved sword Build with Seppuku and Mimic Tear
This is a dex build that focuses on stacking insane amounts of bleed using the Mimic Tear spirit summon. The bleed is further enhanced using Ashes of War which helps boost attack power.
This build is a bit different from Rivers of Blood as this one relies a lot on the blood loss build-up from the weapon instead of the weapon art. In truth, this is a hybrid between the physical build and the Rivers of Blood build.
Requirements
- Class: Samurai
- Weapon: Scavenger Curved Sword
- Stats Required: Dexterity, Arcane, Vigor, Endurance
- Ash of War: Seppuku
- Spirit Summon: Mimic Tear
- Talisman: Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotted Sword Insignia, Millicent's Prosthesis