Top 5 PVP weapons in Elden Ring and where to find them?

PVP in Elden Ring is arguably one of the biggest and most successful across any FromSoftware title till date.

Of course, the huge playerbase of this game is one of the major reasons for that. However, the wide array of weapons that the game has in its stock that excels in PVP also plays a significant role in bolstering its likeability amongst fans.

As it stands, Elden Ring has specific weapons that are currently meta within any form of PVP combat. If players are looking to take it up against the other Tarnished in the Lands Between, they should be hunting for these weapons right from the start.

Every PVP weapon that players should consider using in Elden Ring

1) Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is currently the strongest PVP weapon in Elden Ring (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

PVP within Elden Ring is heavily dictated by meta. Swift weapons inflicting immense amounts of damage usually take priority amongst players. However, this particular weapon is in a league of its own when it comes to viability in PVP.

Rivers of Blood is an unfair weapon, to say the least, as its special skill, "Corpse Piler," can inflict huge amounts of bleed damage within a few seconds. It is extremely hard to recover from the damage as well, as the weapon is very fast and can finish off anyone who happens to be on the receiving end.

Location: Defeat Bloody Finger Okina

2) Moghwyn's Sacred Spear

Moghwyn's Sacred Spear is extremely powerful for inflicting blood loss from range in Elden Ring (Image via FredChuckDave/Youtube)

This is another extremely powerful weapon that can practically annihilate an enemy in PVP within the blink of an eye. Moghwyn's sacred spear excels at ranged combat, with a weapon skill that is quite hard to dodge.

Its weapon skill, the "Bloodboon Ritual," creates explosions of blood which can cause some insane amounts of damage. Apart from that, this weapon also has the blood loss passive, making it better than most of the other weapons in the game.

Location: Can be obtained from the Roundtable Hold after defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood

3) Moonveil Katana

Moonveil Katana can one shot players in PVP (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

It should be no surprise to see another katana on this list, as these weapons simply make dealing damage that much easier. However, Moonveil Katana does more than that, as the weapon art "Transient Moonlight" can deal damage that has the potential to one-shot a player in PVP.

The only demerit the weapon might have is the high FP cost of using its skill.

Location: Obtained after defeating Magma Wyrm in Gael Tunnel

4) Eleonora's Poleblade

Eleonora's Poleblade does less damage, but the weapon art compensates for that (Image via Elden Ring)

Bleed is arguably one of the strongest skills to have on any weapon in Elden Ring's PVP, and Eleonora's Poleblade is no different. This weapon, however, does not have as strong bleed damage output as compared to Rivers of Blood.

Eleonora's Poleblade shines with its weapon art, "Bloodblade Dance." This skill allows the player to release a barrage of tornado-type attacks that can help stack up bleed very fast.

Location: Defeat Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger

5) Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Lusat's Glintstone staff is as strong in PVP as in PVE (Image via The Real Godzilla/Youtube)

While this is a staff that primarily works in PVE, it can also do a lot of work in PVP as well. This is mainly because of its passive that boosts the power of every sorcery in the game.

Furthermore, because this weapon has one of the highest intelligence scaling in the game, the damage it does can send invaders back to their own world in the blink of an eye.

Location: Obtained after beating Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest in Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi