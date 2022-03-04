How to find the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

For players of Elden Ring, getting their hands on a powerful weapon as soon as possible is greatly beneficial to their success. The stronger a weapon, the easier it will be for players to defeat enemies and bosses.

Moonveil Katana is a solid addition to any player's arsenal and boasts a powerful ability that allows players to hit enemies at range. Here is how players can obtain this weapon.

Obtaining the powerful Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

For players to obtain the Katana, they must head to Caelid. This special weapon is dropped by the boss Magma Wyrm, which can be found inside the Gael Tunnel.

Players can easily make it to this location fairly early; however, defeating the boss and claiming the Katana is another story entirely. To do so, players should prepare for the boss fight ahead.

Starting on the journey through the Gael Tunnel

Players will need to rest up after fighting the many soldiers that line the Gael Tunnel. (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Once players are successfully inside the Gael Tunnel, they should make their way to the first Site of Grace to rest before continuing. It will be a bit of a fight to make it through the tunnel.

Players will need to fight some soldiers as they make their way through the tunnel. Players should also be on the lookout for any items inside the tunnel that may help them on their journey.

Beginning the battle with Magma Wyrm

Once players of Elden Ring make it through the groups of soldiers and get to the end of the tunnel, they will come upon another Site of Grace. Players should rest up here and do any last-minute things they need to do before the fight with Magma Wyrm.

Once players are rested up and ready, they should approach the yellow mist before entering to face Magma Wyrm.

Tips for defeating Magma Wyrm

Players will need to stick behind the legs of Magma Wyrm in order to avoid being burned by the flame attacks. (Image via Elden Ring)

Players should stick very close to the back legs of this daunting beast. While running around the Magma Wyrm to avoid the attacks, players should strike its back legs as often as they can and dodge out of the way when it slams down.

Players should attack its head when it falls to the ground. Doing this repeatedly until it is defeated is the key to gaining the Moonveil Katana.

Claiming the Moonveil Katana

Once players do enough damage to the Magma Wyrm, it will be defeated, and they will be able to claim their prize, the Moonveil Katana. Players can equip this powerful weapon, which is also one of the coolest looking weapons in Elden Ring and deals a good amount of damage.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha