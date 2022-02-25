How to dodge faster in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will find themselves on the defensive, needing to avoid attacks during battle.

Not every fight taken in the new Soulslike adventure will see an all-out offensive attack by the player. Sometimes, it is best to play defensively, pinpointing enemy movements and dodging them out of the way.

Dodging strikes is an important factor in many games and their playstyles. In Elden Ring, rolling to prevent hits from landing is possible. To do this quickly, though, players need to lower their Equip Load.

How to dodge attacks faster in Elden Ring

There are three types of rolls that can be performed during combat. These rolls allow players to dodge attacks, but which one they get depends on the Equip Load of their character.

Rolling and dodging grant players I-Frames. These are moments of invincibility that coincide with the dependency on the Equip Load percentage. The lower the Equip Load, the faster the roll.

Players will need to dodge in battle to survive (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Here are the Equip Load percentages and how they affect dodging:

Light Roll : Equip Load less than 30%

: Equip Load less than 30% Medium Roll : Equip Load between 30% and 70%

: Equip Load between 30% and 70% Heavy Roll : Equip Load between 70% and 100%

: Equip Load between 70% and 100% No Roll: Equip Load over 100%

Having an Equip Load under 30% is how players can access the fastest rolling dodge the game has to offer. Rolling can be done in any direction to avoid attacks from all types of enemies.

Additionally, a lower Equip Load means less stamina will be used for the dodging maneuver. Tons of stamina will be drained for players attempting to dodge with a Heavy Roll.

A look at the stats page (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players can raise the amount of Equip Load that can be carried in Elden Ring. This is done by pumping stat points into the Endurance skill tree. Endurance is what directly affects how much weight can be carried.

Head to the stats screen to see what the Equip Load is. It is presented in a fraction. The first number shows the weight of the currently equipped items, with the second number being how much the character can handle overall.

