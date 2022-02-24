How to respec stats and change appearance in Elden Ring

Players in Elden Ring are bound to try something in their class that they don't like, and the ability to respec stats is the best way to right any wrongs in a character build. But before any stats can be changed, players will have to go through some serious obstacles.

Just like Dark Souls, players need to make some progress in Elden Ring before they can utilize the option for a respec. The option to change appearance comes from the same person, so that option will also have to wait for those who can't stand the face they chose. Before any changes are made to a character, a demi-god must be stopped.

Getting the option to respec stats and appearance in Elden Ring

Larval Tears are needed for the process. (Image via Fromsoftware)

The ability to respec stats and change appearance in Elden Ring is locked behind an NPC called Rennala. This NPC also happens to be one of the major bosses in the game called Queen of the Full Moon. She is by no means an easy fight, and while players can try to skip the map and travel here, they will still need to beat the boss entirely.

Using Rennala to respec stats and change appearance:

Defeat Rennala to have the option to speak to her in her library.

She is the final boss found the Academy building, which is located in the center of the lakes region.

When the fight is over, she will sit in the center of the library where she offers stat respecs called "rebirths" along with appearance change.

Players will need to have a special item called a Larval Tear to respec stats.

Players can attempt to change their stats, but the tear won't be consumed until the stats are confirmed.

Players will need to find another Larval Tear in Elden Ring to attempt another stat respec. There is one place that has a good amount of them readily available.

Finding more Larval Tears in Elden Ring

One of the best ways to farm Larval Tears is to head to the Eternal City known as Nokron. Just like the ability to respect, there are some hurdles players will need to jump over. That includes defeating Radahn, another major boss. His defeat will open up the Eternal City.

Beyond looting Larval Tears, players can attempt to find them at merchant sites, but there is no guarantee of an appearance. Respec materials are bound to be rare overall in the game.

