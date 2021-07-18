From Software warns players that the dragon fight in Elden Ring is anything but a gimmick

Elden Ring is an upcoming game by From Software that has been developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin.

Elden Ring is expected to be another game set to carry on the legacy of the Soulsborne franchise. From Software has set the industry standard for challenging bosses that require patience and perseverance to clear.

The boss fights in any From Software game requires a study of the move set and the mechanics which make the boss unique. The players need to learn and adjust to that accordingly and thereby achieve victory.

I wish more video games did this thing with their bosses where instead of growing more powerful as the match goes, instead they grow more weak to be more grounded to reality, basically I want more video game bosses to have Sif’s Gimmick from Dark Souls pic.twitter.com/J50IQPbBKy — 🏝GoblinShack⛱ (@ShackGoblin) December 18, 2020

However, at times there are certain bosses who do not require any of those. These bosses can be defeated by a piece of cheese or a gimmick making the difficulty level futile. While some players might find gimmicks as a reward for being observant, to others, it is nothing but a hype-killer.

They feel that the gimmick practically destroys the expectations, which is quite underwhelming. Players are, therefore, worried that the Dragon Boss fight as showcased in the Elden Ring trailer is also going to be all hype but no fun.

A caution issued to Elden Ring fans

Gimmicks in boss fights are nothing new and have existed since the very first game within Dark Souls. Bosses like Yhorm the Giant or Ancient Wyvern can be cleared very easily with the help of a gimmick. Yhorm requires players to run to the back of the area and get a hold of the “Storm Ruler.” This sword calls in the power of the wind and can three hit the boss.

Yohrm the Giant can be easily defeated using the Storm Ruler (Image via From Software)

Ancient Wyvern, on the other hand, requires players to go all around the arena and jump on top of its head to get a death blow and thus a one-shot kill. But it does not end here as even the latest in the Soulsborne franchise, Sekiro, also has its fair share of gimmicky fights.

The Great Serpent in Sekiro requires a bit of work, but ultimately it is nothing but a death blow from above. The Armored Warrior boss fight in Sekiro can be made easy by kicking the boss out of the area to get an easy kill.

Even the final boss of Dark Souls, Gwyn, can also be considered a gimmick as all it requires is to chain parry the boss. It barely leaves any room for the boss to hit back, making the final boss of a legendary game quite poor.

Dragons in Soulsborne games have always been special due to their size and scale. Bosses like Black Dragon Kalameet and Dark Eater Midir are some of the most iconic bosses in all of gaming. However, both are optional bosses, which many players avoid, even though they define the difficulty level that a dragon-based boss can provide.

Going by recent trends, players are worried that Elden Ring might make the dragon boss a gimmick, just like the Ancient Wyvern or the Great Serpent. Elden Ring has instead warned fans that anyone ill-prepared to face this boss will never stand a chance against it.

Those who face a dragon ill-prepared will be anointed with a swift end.

#ELDENRING https://t.co/3OqvYDTUCd — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 16, 2021

This should definitely come as a sigh of relief to the players as, to date, From Software has never betrayed their trust.

Dragon boss as showcased in the trailer for Elden Ring (Image via Bandai Namco)

It is still left to be seen regarding how difficult this fight in Elden Ring will be. However, this one statement should increase the hype by several folds as players wait for the official release on the 21st of January 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen