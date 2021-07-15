Is Iki Island expansion worth the upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut?

A supposed game tester for the upcoming Iki Island expansion of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut recently leaked new information regarding the DLC. However, it has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was first announced this month as an upgrade to the new-gen PlayStation 5 consoles. However, rather than making it a free upgrade for the PS4 owners of the game, the Director’s Cut for Ghost of Tsushima is set to come with a brand-new price tag.

Ghost of Tsushima has been celebrated as Sucker Punch’s best RPG game so far. Keeping the price tag aside, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was also embraced by RPG fans worldwide with open arms.

Along with the development of a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, allegedly known as Ghost of Ikishima, Sucker Punch is also working on a DLC for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Iki Island.

As time goes by, more and more information about the DLC is being handed out to the public, either by the usual means or through different leaks on social media.

A new set of information was leaked on the internet earlier this week, as a supposed QA tester of the Iki Island expansion of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut revealed the features and critical plot points of the DLC in a Reddit post.

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island DLC - Everything we know so far through the leak

As the new DLC for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is kept behind a renewed paywall, fans of the open-world action RPG expect nothing short of what Sucker Punch Productions delivered with the main game last year.

With the hype for the DLC growing every day, fans are on the lookout for any leaks or scoops they can find on social media.

In the recent Reddit leak, the supposed game tester revealed what players can expect from the Iki Island DLC for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

According to the Reddit post, the leaker has worked under many prominent video game publishing companies such as Electronic Arts (EA). The individual also revealed that they are "partially disabled by Ankylosing Spondylitis" in the first two lines of the post.

Giving away such critical information about themselves would make the person very vulnerable, as video game companies do not encounter individuals with such a critical disability often.

Breaking the NDA of such a big project would mean the end of the person’s career altogether. With that in mind, it is hard to believe a person with such a prominent career would take such a risk to simply give away minor information about the upcoming DLC.

Keeping all that speculation aside, according to the tester, it takes close to 15-20 hours in-game to complete the main quest of the DLC, which is also connected with the main storyline.

Other than that, the DLC will also have new armor and an island that is almost the size of the bottom half of the original Ghost of Tsushima map.

Leopards, monkeys, and squirrels are also set to be added to the beautiful environment in the Iki Island DLC of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Is it worth the repurchase?

The repurchase is completely worth it for new players who wish to enjoy the game on the new-gen PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, those who already own the game on the PS4 have no other choice but to buy it if they wish to experience the new DLC.

Even though everyone believes in Sucker Punch's ability to deliver good content with the Iki Island expansion, the paywall just for a new DLC seems a little bit outrageous.

Having said that, there is one point in the leak that stands out. According to the QA game tester, the playtime of the DLC's main story is 15-20 hours. Going by Sucker Punch’s formula, combining all the side quests, the total game time might come to roughly 25+ hours.

Considering the fact that they are already working on a Ghost sequel, it seems a little over the top to release a whole new DLC that takes up so much time to complete.

Having said that, the repurchase might still make sense, as the owners might consider it as a paid DLC for the old version, along with a free upgrade to the next-gen consoles.

However, it still feels too much to pay $70 for just the Iki Island DLC for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal views of the writer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh