×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima: Will it be another generic open world game?

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
1.03K   //    11 Mar 2019, 17:22 IST

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is the next big open world adventure for the PS4 from the studio behind the Infamous series-Sucker Punch Productions.

Sony has been tight-lipped about the game and being in development for over 4 years now, it's safe to say that the game is very near to its supposed release date, though we can't say when would that be.

Needless to say, one thing that has been stuck in my mind since Ghost of Tsushima's gameplay trailer was revealed back at E3 2018 is whether its open world is filled with endless amount of content that is pretty much common in every game this generation.

Making an open world game is easy these days but making it feel believable and the eagerness to explore has been offered by only a handful of games this generation which are-The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima

Rest of the games are just open world games for the sake of being an open world game. Don't get me wrong, it's not that they are bad. In fact, Sony's very own Marvel Spider-man offered a very bland open world playground which wasn't exciting to explore but man was it fun to play!

I absolutely had a blast swinging from one building to another, taking out bad guys for the nth time and it was still satisfying to an extent. But yes, in the end, it wasn't something very exciting and memorable.

Seeing Sucker Punch Production's track record, it's hard to say whether Ghost of Tsushima would be any different. All the Infamous games were a blast to play but their worlds didn't offer anything else than beautiful buildings and neon street lights to gawk at.

Ghost of Tsushima will surely offer an incredible amount of beautiful vistas that will stun us with its graphical fidelity. But the question is whether it will offer anything else?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Ghost of Tsushima Potential Release Date Leaked by a Swedish Retailer
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Sony just teased The Last Of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding's 2019 release window
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best Upcoming PS4 games in 2019
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: The game has 6 hours of cutscenes
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Big Year For Single Player Games
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Days Gone release date nears, game goes gold
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: Details on Types of Freakers and Weapons Revealed
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best Xbox Game Pass games you're probably not playing
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: A story DLC confirmed by Sony Bend Studios
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us