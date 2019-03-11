Ghost of Tsushima: Will it be another generic open world game?

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.03K // 11 Mar 2019, 17:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is the next big open world adventure for the PS4 from the studio behind the Infamous series-Sucker Punch Productions.

Sony has been tight-lipped about the game and being in development for over 4 years now, it's safe to say that the game is very near to its supposed release date, though we can't say when would that be.

Needless to say, one thing that has been stuck in my mind since Ghost of Tsushima's gameplay trailer was revealed back at E3 2018 is whether its open world is filled with endless amount of content that is pretty much common in every game this generation.

Making an open world game is easy these days but making it feel believable and the eagerness to explore has been offered by only a handful of games this generation which are-The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Ghost of Tsushima

Rest of the games are just open world games for the sake of being an open world game. Don't get me wrong, it's not that they are bad. In fact, Sony's very own Marvel Spider-man offered a very bland open world playground which wasn't exciting to explore but man was it fun to play!

I absolutely had a blast swinging from one building to another, taking out bad guys for the nth time and it was still satisfying to an extent. But yes, in the end, it wasn't something very exciting and memorable.

Seeing Sucker Punch Production's track record, it's hard to say whether Ghost of Tsushima would be any different. All the Infamous games were a blast to play but their worlds didn't offer anything else than beautiful buildings and neon street lights to gawk at.

Ghost of Tsushima will surely offer an incredible amount of beautiful vistas that will stun us with its graphical fidelity. But the question is whether it will offer anything else?

Advertisement