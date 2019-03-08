×
Ghost of Tsushima Potential Release Date Leaked by a Swedish Retailer

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Rumors
96   //    08 Mar 2019, 10:55 IST

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is an upcoming samurai open-world action adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It's the first game from Sucker Punch after releasing Infamous Second Son back in 2014.

Listed first by a Swedish retailer called Spelbutiken, it was revealed that Ghost of Tsushima is apparently set to release this summer and to be very precise on August 30, 2019.

Now what is really interesting here is that August 30 is actually a Friday - a very common day for big popular AAA titles to release so this news might just not be false. Also, keep in mind that Until Dawn- another game which was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment released back in August of 2015 so we can't completely rule out this window.

Retailers tend to put a stakeholder date for upcoming videogames when they are aware of the release window of that upcoming title. That actually points that Ghost of Tsushima may very well be released in Summer of 2019. This seems a little believable instead of The Last Of Us Part 2 release date leak news a while back which also points to a summer 2019 release window. Since Ghost of Tsushima has been in development for a longer time then The Last Of Us Part 2, it is possible that it releases first.

Ghost Of Tsushima gameplay trailer was first revealed back at E3 2018 and since then we haven't had any concrete detail about the game since Sony cancelled its PSX and E3 2019 events.

What are your thoughts about this apparent leak? Do you think Ghost of Tsushima might actually be released in summer of 2019 or even at least 2019? Tell us in the comments down below.

Ghost of Tsushima is coming exclusively to PS4.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
