How to defeat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

Godrick the Grafted is the first major demi-god that players will have to fight in Elden Ring, and as expected, the fight is tough. For many, the fight will be a major obstacle and likely the hardest battle up to that point in the game.

Margit is a close second by this time in the game, and he can prepare players for the upcoming challenges. Godrick will require deep knowledge of boss mechanics and some great use of equipment to make a difference. As always, both of these elements can be combined to make a boss fight more manageable overall in Elden Ring.

Fighting Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

Prepare for aggression and fire. (Image via FromSoftware)

As a demi-god, Godrick the Grafted has quite the set piece in Elden Ring and a two-phase fight for players to get around. The huge boss with plenty of limbs will stay aggressive while telegraphing awkward movements to throw players off.

Both phases of the fight will also test Tarnished players in completely different ways, which makes the marathon that much harder. But there are certainly some ways to exploit the lord.

Tips for fighting Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring:

Stick close to his body and delay dodges until his hits are about to land. They are awkward and aren't usually thrown right away.

Players can talk to the NPC just before the fight south of the boss door and summon them if they need a companion in the battle.

Some ash summons can help a bit with distractions, but the boss will take them out fast.

Lightning and Fire grease is another great option for added damage on a weapon.

Just before phase 2 of the fight, the boss will stop its attack and start screaming. Take those 3-5 seconds to use everything possible while he's not attacking. Bleeds are great in this scenario.

When he's done screaming, the boss will get back up, and a second cutscene will start, prompting players to prepare once again.

Phase 2 of the Godrick fight in Elden Ring

In the second phase of the battle, the boss will have a dragon head on his arm, which adds fire attacks of all sorts. At this point in the fight, players should be more cautious and should keep more distance than before.

If players are quick enough, they can sprint directly to the left side of the boss just as the second cutscene ends. This could cause the initial fire burst to miss allowing some free damage to the back. From there, finishing the battle should be quick with enough damage.

Edited by Danyal Arabi