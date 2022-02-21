Who is Margit the Fell Omen in Elden Ring?

Players are having a great time during the Closed Network Test of Elden Ring. One of the strongest creatures available to face currently is Margit the Fell Omen, a powerful creature that is guarding the Stormveil Castle Legacy Dungeon.

Players have been facing off against this dangerous foe and some are having quite a difficult time. Who is Margit the Fell Omen and why is the fight so difficult?

Facing down Margit the Fell Omen in Elden Ring is no easy task

Players must face off against Margit the Fell Omen when they are trying to reach Stormveil Castle. There is no way for players to currently skip this fight and so they must take up arms and try to defeat Margit the Fell Omen. The dialogue that precedes the fight is as simple as it is haunting:

"Foul tarnished, in search of the Elden Ring. Emboldened by the flame of ambition. Someone must extinguish thy flame. Let it be Margit the Fell."

Unfortunately for players, this is a tough fight and will take a lot of dedication in order for them to power through it. Luckily, there are some good strategies to defeat this Elden Ring boss.

Tips for defeating Margit the Fell Omen on a Physical Attacker

Players will want to ensure they equip the strongest gear they can find before facing Margit the Fell Omen. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

First things first, players should pick up the strongest armor set that they can equip. One of the best ones for this fight will be the Crucible Armor Set. Stacking defensive options is key for this battle, and players will most likely want to bring a shield to equip as well.

Strong attacking options such as Ordovis' Greatsword will work wonders in getting through this fight as unscathed as possible.

Defeating Margit the Fell Omen on a Magical Attacker

For players looking to do battle with Margit the Fell Omen with magical attacks, the key to surviving this battle is to time the attacks to happen when Margit is finishing theirs.

Using Sorcery Glintstone Stars proves effective in tackling this fight. However, the biggest key to conquering this Elden Ring foe is not being hit by the attacks, as with lighter defenses the player will not be able to stand up to the onslaught of attacks adequately.

Players should try to act defensively and weave attacks in between dodges

Players should be careful to weave defense into their tactics for this tough fight. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Elden Ring players should not be on an all-out offensive for this fight. Though magic users can attack from range, they should still use proper caution when fighting Margit the Fell Omen.

Players need to be careful to conserve their stamina in order to be able to dodge attacks when necessary. But if players can learn the proper timing and strike when Margit is open to attack, they will be well on the way to victory.

