How many bosses will be in Elden Ring?

FromSoftware is notorious for its incredible boss fights, and Elden Ring won’t be any different. It’s practically a staple of the game to face against impossible bosses.

But that’s part of the fun, and FromSoftware always delivers unique mechanics to every boss - it does not matter whether the boss is crucial to the story or a well-guarded secret. The recently closed network test of Elden Ring gave players the opportunity to take on 13 known bosses.

Here’s what they are and where they are located.

Every known boss in Elden Ring and where they’re located

The closed network technical test revealed more than a dozen bosses. Until the game is released, these are the only known bosses. Also listed below is their location in-game:

Beastman of Farum Azula : Located in Groveside Cave, Limgrave

: Located in Groveside Cave, Limgrave Bloodhound Knight Darriwi l: Located in Forlon Hound Evergaol, Stormhill

l: Located in Forlon Hound Evergaol, Stormhill Burial Tree Watchdog : Located in Stormfoot Catacombs, Limgrave

: Located in Stormfoot Catacombs, Limgrave Demi-Human Chief : Located in Dissenter’s Cave, Limgrave

: Located in Dissenter’s Cave, Limgrave Flying Dragon Agheel : Located in Dragon-Burnt Ruins, Limgrave

: Located in Dragon-Burnt Ruins, Limgrave Grave Warden : Located in Murkwater Catacombs, Limgrave

: Located in Murkwater Catacombs, Limgrave Lion Guardian : Located in Stormveil Castle, Stormhill

: Located in Stormveil Castle, Stormhill Many Armed Key Master : Located in Stormveil Castle, Stormhill

: Located in Stormveil Castle, Stormhill Margit the Fell Omen : Located in Stormveil Castle Entrance, Stormhill

: Located in Stormveil Castle Entrance, Stormhill Pumpkin Head : Located in Post Town Remains, Limgrave

: Located in Post Town Remains, Limgrave Soldier of Godrick : Located in Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, Limgrave

: Located in Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, Limgrave Stonedigger Troll : Located in Limgrave Tunnels, Limgrave

: Located in Limgrave Tunnels, Limgrave Tree Sentinel: Located in Limgrave Road, Limgrave

It is safe to assume that every boss is going to be a test of skill and patience. Expect to die a few dozen times. The best advice for fighting bosses is to take your time, check for patterns, then punish them when they’re left open, even if the window is brief.

When is the release date?

FROMSOFTWARE @fromsoftware_pr The release date for ELDEN RING has been changed to Friday, 25th February 2022.

Please accept our sincere apologies for keeping you waiting. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us. The release date for ELDEN RING has been changed to Friday, 25th February 2022.Please accept our sincere apologies for keeping you waiting. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us.

Elden Ring is set to be released on February 25, 2022, which is a whole month after its initial release date of January 2022. It will launch on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Series X and Series S.

One of the many notable features of the title is a Souls-like combat in the open world of the Lands Between. Players will engage with various bosses in six distinct areas. Inasmuch, it’s best to traverse the open space with their trusty horse, Torrent.

