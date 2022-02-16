Elden Ring is finally live for preload for Xbox Series and Xbox One owners

FromtSoftware’s highly anticipated title, Elden Ring is finally live for preload on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. The owners who have already preordered the action RPG will be able to download the entirety of the 49.04 GB of the game ahead of its upcoming release.

With just over a week left for the title’s launch, Xbox owners get to beat other platforms to the race, at least when it comes to having the game pre-installed on their systems.

However, the preload confirmation has been around Microsoft’s console so far, and there is yet to be any official news regarding PC and PlayStation. Hopefully, FromSoftware fans who are on other systems and have preordered the game will not have to wait long to preload the title well ahead of the official launch.

The Elden Ring preload period begins

(Devy) @YourDevastator @EldenRingUpdate I wonder if this already has the day one patch. It's verison 2.0.1.0. @EldenRingUpdate I wonder if this already has the day one patch. It's verison 2.0.1.0. https://t.co/cxtngbauzp

Elden Ring is by far one of the most anticipated FromSoftware titles, and is seeing a staggering amount of hype around it ahead of launch.

Xbox One and Series users are already ecstatic with the preload window going live for it, and those who have preordered the game have already proceeded to download the entire 49 GB of it.

However, it’s important to note here that while it’s certain that the preload for the base game is live, what’s still up for debate is whether it contains any day one patches or not.

In a previous presentation of the Taipei game Show 2022, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao noted that the game’s development team is already working on a day one patch.

While Kitao did not provide any additional details as to the type of changes they will be looking to introduce with the patch, the arrival of an update is not all that surprising to FromSoft fans.

Some of their other titles, especially Dark Souls 3, saw a day one patch hitting the game files the moment the title was officially dropped.

Elden Ring is set to have its official launch on February 25, 2022, on Xbox Series X, Xbox One systems, PS5, PS4, and PC. Hopefully, other platforms will preload the game well ahead of that time.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha