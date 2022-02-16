×
"Glad I got an Xbox": Fans react in hilarious ways after Elden Ring reveals minimum requirement of 12 GB of RAM

Elden Ring will require 12 GB of RAM to run on PC (Image via FromSoftware)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Feature

As the end of February approaches, so does the release date of the hotly anticipated Elden Ring. Earlier today, the developers revealed important information as PC players got to know about the system requirements.

FromSoftware will be looking to build on the success of their Dark Souls performance with yet another hit title. The level of anticipation for Elden Ring has been massive, and it has even won the most anticipated game title at The Game Awards. While there are certain features that fans will identify straight away, the 2022 release will also have unique additions.

PC specifications for #ELDENRING. https://t.co/qdmBFlMuit

However, knowing the game's requirements is also essential, and it has been revealed that PC players will require at least 12 GB of RAM. This has created a flurry of activity on social media, as many players have been surprised by the minimum RAM requirement.

The Elden Ring community was taken by surprise with the 12 GB of RAM requirement

While games are increasingly becoming resource-heavy, 8 GB of RAM is still the industry standard for minimum requirements. Dying Light 2, a game with a massive game world, runs on 8 GB as an example. While there are always games like Crysis that take it to the next level, many fans expect Elden Ring to run on 8 GB of RAM.

With that not being the case, there have been several reactions on social media over time. While some players believe it's expected, others feel hard done by with the minimum requirement.

The debate between PCs and consoles has been an ongoing debate for a long time, and it has become the topic of discussion once more. As one user states, their $1000 gaming laptop has 8 GB and won't run the game. But every next-generation console on the market can run the game and cost significantly less.

Most 1k$ gaming laptops have only 8 gb ram..The minimum for elden ring is 12. Glad i got an Xbox instead than one of those things... twitter.com/ELDENRING/stat…

Another user's reaction was much more simple, but it's quite certain that many players felt the same way after yesterday's reveal.

@ELDENRING Min 12 GB memory? God damn.

Another user had an interesting question over if they should try to play it on their 8 GB system. Certain games can adjust the shortage of RAM with overstacking in other departments. However, it's a highly inadvisable thing to do and can even damage someone's machine.

Yall think I could play Elden ring with 8 GM fam even even doe it’s requirement is 12 GB Or should I just invest in a PS4 rather then frying my laptop lol https://t.co/O4r1elQjjB

Other users also had a similar point, and their advice was for players to at least try running the game on 8 GB. If it doesn't work, they can always opt for a refund as long as their refund period is not over.

@Majdsaade1 @YokiHurame @ELDENRING I think people who have less than 12 gbs of ram should at least TRY to run it and if it doesn't work just refund. I really don't think 12 gb is accurate. Interested to see digital foundry's video on it, they said that the sekiro pc port was amazing.

Another player drew comparisons with Sekiro and how that can run on 8 GB, and the requirement of 12 GB for Elden Ring could be false.

@ELDENRING I wouldn't trust this too much. If you can run Sekiro, then surely you'll be able to run Elden Ring. Most PC spec requirements for games are overkill, and this is definitely up there with it calling for 12 GBs of RAM being the requirement

However, there were also more hilarious and less serious reactions as well.

Por fin dicen los requerimientos de elden ring // Mínimos una 1060 de 3 GB y 12 GB de ram- https://t.co/jXFwwgw2hC
@ELDENRING Thank goodness i have recommended specs but rip to the people who don't have 12 gb of ram
@ELDENRING @EldenRingUpdate HOLY SHIT 12 GB WTF BRO. THAT'S TOO MUCH
@ELDENRING 12 Gb of Ram https://t.co/kX2er5qcrs
Also Read

Elden Ring will be released on February 25 across all major platforms, including the next generation of consoles for PlayStation and Xbox.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
