Dying Light 2: Stay Human to get its first free DLC soon

Fans of Dying Light 2: Stay Human can look forward to a surprise update on the open-world zombie survival game. Techland has announced that they'll be sharing free loot as part of their first free DLC for the game.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



youtu.be/vYDwsMBZVU8 Our first free DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is coming! The Authority pack consists of three parts that you'll be able to claim to collect the full set. Check Techland.GG for more info! The first one's arriving soon, so stay tuned! Our first free DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is coming! The Authority pack consists of three parts that you'll be able to claim to collect the full set. Check Techland.GG for more info! The first one's arriving soon, so stay tuned!youtu.be/vYDwsMBZVU8 https://t.co/sXG6FfYLBk

Called the "Authority Pack," it is clearly themed around the Peacekeepers faction from the game.

What is included in Dying Light 2's Authority Pack?

As mentioned, it's basically a handful of unique loot made available to players over time in the form of three parts:

1) Chest/Joggers/Sneakers

The Chestpiece is a hooded jacket with the Peacekeepers logo on it. Joggers are protagonist Aiden's pants, also sporting the same signature blue color the "law" of Villador is known for. Same for the sneakers.

2) Headgear/Bracer/Gloves

The headwear is essentially a mask, while the bracers protect Aiden's forearms. The gloves add style and comfort for swinging weapons.

3) Weapon

Saving the best for last is a cool-looking sledgehammer, a two-handed weapon to brute-force through foes.

The first of these is dropping on February 14, i.e., today. Players can collect all of the tidbits on the digital storefronts of their respective platforms as they release, i.e., Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation stores.

Who are the Peacekeepers?

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman This is the leader of the Peacekeepers faction. Previously, Jack Matt served in the Army, but he decided to disobey the commands. Pride makes him believe that only he can bring peace and order to the city. Hope you will prove him wrong. This is the leader of the Peacekeepers faction. Previously, Jack Matt served in the Army, but he decided to disobey the commands. Pride makes him believe that only he can bring peace and order to the city. Hope you will prove him wrong.#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/x1AEVXzEhY

They are one of the two major factions in Dying Light 2: Stay Human. A group dedicated to maintaining peace in Villador, they help by clearing the streets of the Infected and battling a savage group called the Scavengers.

Their leader Jack Matt calls the shots, and they value order above all else — which can sometimes be at odds with their title.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human features Aiden Caldwell, a Pilgrim, a term for individuals who journey across the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Earth after the tragic events of the first Dying Light. Keen on finding out information about his missing sister, Aiden comes to Villador searching for answers.

He will meet different characters, each with their agenda, and face off against undead mutants while engaging in fluid first-person parkour across the city's rooftops.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was released on February 4 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version via cloud streaming will follow later this year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer