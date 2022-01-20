Who do you play as in Dying Light 2: Stay Human?

In the first Dying Light, players took control of Kyle Crane, but his chapter is over and Dying Light 2: Stay Human features a new protagonist. You’ll now see through the eyes of Aiden Caldwell.

It’s been over a decade since the events of the original game took place. A lot has changed since then, and Aiden Caldwell is the product of this new modern dark age of the Dying Light universe. Only tidbits are known about his past and motivations, but they're enough to get a feel for what players will have to deal with when Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases.

In Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Aiden Caldwell seeks answers, and his sister, in a zombie-infested world

From the time the original game ended to when Dying Light 2: Stay Human starts, Aiden Caldwell has been through a lot. He’s searching for answers in an infected world. Those questions are for Waltz, a man who separated Aiden and his sister Mia quiet some time ago.

To make matters worse, Aiden Caldwell is infected, like many others. But he still has his humanity, though that isn’t stopping him from looking for a cure. That leads him to becoming a member of the Pilgrims.

As a Pilgrim, Aiden is destined to wander the ruins of the old world, as outcast groups do. He consistently evades death, thanks to his incredible parkour and survival skills. It’s those skills, and the search for a cure and his sister, that have led him to the City - one of the last remaining bastions of humanity.

However, lurking in the streets of the City are factions. Within the city, these groups are causing rifts with people who live there. And if Aiden Caldwell is forced to, he’ll fight humans as well. When nighttime strikes, it won’t be humans he’ll have to worry about, as that’s when the zombies crawl out of the woodwork.

With his survival skills and expertise in parkour, Aiden Caldwell will have to climb his way to safety. Or, if he has no other way, he’ll have to fight through the hordes of infected creatures roaming the streets and buildings of the old world.

Players will get that opportunity come February 4, 2022. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be launched on the Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X | S, Nintendo Switch (cloud), and Microsoft Windows.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee